Do you ever find yourself exhausted this time of year and asking, “Do I have the Christmas Spirit?” That can be a tough question! Perhaps it would be better to ask first: What exactly is the Spirit of Christmas, anyway?
Life, and joy, and peace – the core of Christmas – live only in relationships, and the bedrock of all our relationships is our relationship with God. God comes looking for us in Jesus: God humbles God-self before us in Jesus; God shows himself as vulnerable in our arms as Jesus. To celebrate Christmas is simply to adore Jesus, and worship the precious Christ. To celebrate Christmas is to love Christ Jesus with all our heart. To celebrate Christmas is to give every gift as a symbolic re-presentation of God’s gift of himself to us. To celebrate Christmas is to look for Christ in the concrete moments of our relationships this Christmas and always. To celebrate Christmas is to believe his word of peace and goodwill, spoken uniquely to each one of us, in the deep place of the soul. That is Love; this is God!
The Gospel of Matthew proclaims that “after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea, wise men from the East came … to pay him homage” (Matthew 2:1-3). What spirit moved the magi to make the trip to see the Christ Child? Answer: The Spirit of Holy Scripture. It was the written words of the spiritual prophets, and all the themes of Scripture that finally led the magi to Christ Jesus. What is the corollary for that in our world? What characterizes the spirit of our Christmas celebrations today? Is it the Holy Spirit which moved the magi to make a trip to the manger? Or is it the cultural spirit that moves us to the stores? Is it the Christ Child in the manger or our stores?
What is the Spirit of Christmas Present? Our answers come from the Spirit of Christmas Future. In other words, the answers come from what the magi bring to worship the Christ Child. They bring gold, frankincense and myrrh; gifts given to a king at burial.
There will be forthcoming the horror of that tiny baby in Mary’s arms all grown up, and hanging on a cross. But three days later, early in the morning, she would be going to once more hold her son’s body, and anoint it with kingly burial spices of frankincense and myrrh. Only to find the stone rolled away from the tomb and an empty grave!
Once again, there would be an angel, a messenger from God who would say, “Do not be afraid!” As in the first Christmas, there was the announcement from God’s messenger inviting Mary and all Christ’s disciples into a future of everlasting new life beginning now. For God’s messenger says, “Go quickly, and tell his disciples, ‘He has been raised from the dead, and indeed he is going ahead of you to Galilee; there you will see him’” (Matthew 28:7).
That is the miraculous Spirit not only of Mary and Joseph and the Magi, but all who follow Christ. So, we have answered the question about what is the Christmas Spirit. It is the Holy Spirit of our Lord who has conquered death – the Easter Spirit! – is also the true Christmas Spirit.
Do we have the Christmas Spirit? The answer to that is a resounding, “Yes! We do have the Christmas Spirit!” It was promised to us by Jesus at his death and resurrection. The tiny child grew up to be the one who would conquer death. He would be the one to rise from the dead and invite us to be transformed into new life. He invites us to participate in his resurrection and ascension so that we may be fully aware that we are already glorified to God. He was the Christ sent from God to lovingly offer us forgiveness, and to invite us to be changed by the Holy Spirit of his life that we may have new life eternal in God beginning now.
Our hope is what we pray for every time we pray the Lord’s Prayer: we pray that God’s kingdom come, and that God’s will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. In other words, our prayer is that we are embracing and walking with God now as we will continue throughout all eternal life. Our soul, God’s Being of Love within us, will always be one with God’s universal Spirit. May you always have days filled with an awareness of God’s presence!
We are called to reflect the light of God’s love and forgiveness. Jesus showed us how to be the image and likeness of God. God is love!
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.