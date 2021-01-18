This past week, I had thought about my life during 2020, and how much had happened in such a short time. My mother-in-law had passed away at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic; a nephew and a niece had announced their separate engagements; we implemented the recording and uploading of worship services onto our new church’s website just before churches were closed for 13 weeks nearly nationwide; instead of going to see fireworks, they were heard and seen in neighborhoods surrounding my home; and other holidays were observed differently. It seems inconceivable that so much had happened in such a short time, and yet it was all part of the steady, unexceptional stream of life.
What would this upcoming year hold for me, my family and everyone surrounding me? Only God knows the answer to that. But I know that acceptance is the key – acceptance, faith and compassion – to live without fear and to trust in God’s love and in God’s promise to take care of us.
Jesus, in the Gospel of John, said to Philip, “Follow me” (John 1:43). This is symbolic for all people to follow Christ. Jesus wants Philip and everyone to follow God’s way of lovingkindness as shown by Christ Jesus. In other words, Jesus is saying, “Christ in God’s lovingkindness and Holy Spirit shall meet you at every corner. Follow me.” This is our faith, our hope, our confidence. This is the overriding theme of the Bible. [Read this paragraph more than once.]
Philip finds Nathaniel and says, “Come and see” (John 1:46). Jesus tells Nathaniel, “I saw you under the fig tree before Philip called you” (vs. 48). One of the common places for a Rabbi to teach his students to read the Torah and look for the coming of the Messiah was under the fig tree. Thus, “under the fig tree” was a metaphor for having this yearning in reading and knowing the Scriptures to recognize the signs of when God will bring righteousness to all people. When Jesus says he saw Nathaniel “under the fig tree,” it means that he knows his yearnings; he knows that Nathaniel dreams of seeing God’s promises to set things right put into action peacefully and lovingly.
There is no place where God is not! God meets you at every corner with lovingkindness and mercy. Christianity by definition is our grateful response to God for creating everyone and every aspect of the world with God’s loving presence. We are made of God’s love, and we live in God’s love (now and always). Christianity is our grateful response to God for sending us Jesus to show us how to be the image and likeness of God, and to show us that God is love and only love.
As Christians, we can be grateful for God’s faithful presence. Be grateful for God’s watchful care over us that give us hope. Be grateful for God’s justice which is always granting us forgiveness and mercy. Be grateful for God’s steadfast love that endures forever.
We are so grateful to be glorified to God; to be reconciled to God in Christ with the Holy Spirit. We are inspired by God’s Word and Presence to help us witness the majesty of the natural world; the miracles God sends us every day in a grain of sand, a snowflake, or the petals of a flower.
We are grateful that God hears our prayers, and we can listen to God leading us. We can see the face of God in the image and likeness of all God’s people and creation. We can feel God’s presence through the endless blessings of a single day. We can be thankful for the simple pleasures of this life which allows us to taste the goodness of God.
Meister Eckhart said, “The eye through which I see God is the same eye through which God sees me; my eye and God’s eye are one eye, one seeing, one knowing, one love.” You can see and listen to God from within. At the same time, God is all around us. This acceptance is to live without fear and to trust in God’s love and in God’s promise to take care of us. Christ invites you to “Come and See.”
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.