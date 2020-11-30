I know of a guy named Smiley. That is his legal name, and it is an ideal name for him because he smiles all the time. Even when he is experiencing life’s tough moments, his face has a bright and gracious expression.
I knew of a girl from church camp whose name was Sunny, and the name fit her perfectly. She not only had beautiful blond hair that glowed, but her face was radiant, and she had a golden disposition that was warm and kind. I have often wondered what if her parents had named her Stormy. Would she be the same nice person or would she be different?
I’m sure there are exceptions, but more often than not people do indeed live up (or down) to their names. So, parents need to be very careful when naming your children! That name can have a dramatic effect on the development of their personalities. Our children may well become what we name them. I know parents who named their child Athena knowing very well that the name means wisdom and artistic hoping that their child will become very creative and prosperous.
The importance of names is a powerful and significant theme in the Bible. The Interpreter’s Dictionary of the Bible (Abington Press, 1976, p.619) puts it like this: “The giving of personal names in ancient Israel was not merely for the purpose of providing a distinctive label for an individual, but was also common for expressing religious convictions associated with the birth of a child or its future.”
In the naming of the Christ Child, the angel said to Joseph: “do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife, for the child conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will bear a son, and you are to name him Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:20-21).
This announcement is the Christmas hope in a nutshell. It means that God will always be with us – watching over us, reconciling us, renewing us, giving us new life, and saving us in this world and the world to come. Jesus literally means “Savior.”
The name “Jesus” comes from “Joshua,” the more popularly known name of that time. Joshua means “The Lord is Salvation.” Joshua was the successor to Moses. He was the man who led the nation of Israel to conquer the land of Canaan, and bring the nation of Israel into the Promised Land. Joshua was the one who led an attack which brought down the walls of Jericho. Jesus brings down walls as well. He brings down walls that separate humanity from God, and brings down walls that divide people.
Jesus lived up to his name. Here is the good news of Christmas: Jesus Christ is our Savior, our Redeemer, and our Reconciler. He makes us one. He brings the kingdom of God, the reign of heaven into our world. He reconciles humanity to God, and reconciles humanity to humanity. He breaks down the dividing walls, and shows us that we are all God’s family. And that is our hope for peace on earth and good will toward all people.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.