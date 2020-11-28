Norman L. Doud, 88, of Milford, passed away at 4:15 a.m. est., Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Westpark of Indianapolis.
Mr. Doud was born on February 14, 1932, in Milford, the son of LeRoy and Mary Frances (Ashby) Doud. He married Mary Lou Stanley on Feb. 21, 1953, in Vincennes, Indiana. She preceded him in death.
According to his wish’s cremation rites will be accorded and his ashes will be laid to rest by his wife.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home, in Hoopeston to assist them in honoring Mr. Doud’s life.