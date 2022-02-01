Mayor Jeff Wise outlined his plans to make needed revisions to Hoopeston’s ordinances during Tuesday’s Hoopeston City Council meeting.
Wise spoke about the need for the council, as a whole, to look through and revise, where needed, the city’s entire ordinance book.
Wise said the ordinances that are available for viewing on the city’s website are severely outdated.
He said some of the wording is either outdated or just simply incorrect in the online version.
Wise said Alderman Steve Eyrich had pointed one of these errors out to him today that dealt with when the city will start plowing during snowfall.
He said the online ordinance says the city will start plowing after three inches of snowfall when the current ordinance actually calls for the city to start plowing at one and a half inches.
While the online version needs to be corrected, Wise said many of the ordinances themselves need to be updated to meet the current needs of the city.
“What I’m proposing is we’re going to break the entire ordinance book down,” he told the council.
Wise asked the council to look through Title One, which he doesn’t anticipate will need much revision, and Title Two of the ordinance book and bring any changes or concerns they have to the next council meeting for discussion.
“Title One and Title Two will be easy since there’s nothing really to discuss,” he said. “When we get into the ordinances as we go further down, that’s when we’re probably going to have to do separate meetings with whoever wants to break down whatever part.”
Wise said many of the ordinances need to be revised.
“There are so many things that need to be changed in here, seriously,” he said. “Somebody, at some point, has to break all these things down. Whether we want to or not. I think we have a new council right now. I think that it’s a job we can do.”
Wise feels that this is a job for the council as a whole, not just any one committee.
“I don’t want to stick this on any one committee or anything like that,” he said. “This needs to be everybody.”
Wise said they will see how this first effort regarding the ordinances goes and will adjust as necessary going forward.
“If this doesn’t work out doing it this way, then we won’t do it this way, we’ll figure out another way to do it,” he said.
Asked about what version of the ordinances the council should work off, Wise said the council should focus on the printed version of the ordinances.
He said the online version of the ordinances will be updated after the council has looked through them.
Wise said the task of updating the ordinances will be a time-consuming project.
“Yes this is going to be a huge undertaking,” he said. “But, if we don’t do it, we’ll just be kicking the can down the road for the next group to deal with. And we really need to get some of these things fixed.”
After announcing the ordinance revision project, Wise also announced his intention to form a group that is outlined in the city ordinances, but hasn’t been implemented by the city council in recent memory.
Wise said the city ordinance book, chapter 2.48, calls for the creation of a Citizens Advisory Committee.
Wise asked if any of the other members of the board recalls this committee ever being implemented. None could recall it being implemented.
The ordinance, as written on the city’s website, reads as follows:
“The citizens advisory committee is organized for the following purposes and has the power and authority as follows:
A. To investigate, determine and recommend to the city planning commission a statement of goals of city planning and city policies for the purpose of an orderly and beneficial operation, growth and expansion of the city;
B. To investigate and establish the nature and extent of the problems existing within the community and to report the same to the planning commission;
C. To recommend and suggest, after proper investigation, the existing means or the means which could be established for dealing and solving the problems existing within the community;
D. To make recommendations and suggestions, after proper investigation, for necessary and needed improvements in the community;
E. To inform the citizens of the committee of the problems and needs of the community;
F. To have such other duties and authority as may be incidental and necessary to the discharge of the goals of the community as set forth in this chapter.”
Wise said he is putting the committee back together and needs each council members help to make it happen.
Initially, Wise said they would be going by the ordinance as it is currently written which called for the committee to consist of 35 members.
Wise asked each of the council members to enlist four residents from their wards to serve on the committee.
The immediate reaction to this proposal from several council members was that a 35-person committee was too large.
“Thirty five is too big,” Alderwoman Lourdine Florek said.
Wise initially said the council could revise the ordinance regarding the committee to lower the number of committee members when they got to it in the course of revising the entire ordinance book.
“Before we do this ordinance, we’re going to do the rest of them,” he said. “We’re going to do the ordinances in order.”
Wise said he feels it is important to go through each of the ordinances and revise them as necessary since there have been so many times when members of the council or citizens addressing the council have cited the need to revise an ordinance and it didn’t happen.
“We’re going to start at the top and go through them,” he said.
Wise said the committee will meet once a month and each member will serve for one year.
Alderman Bob Porth asked how far into the ordinance book the committee ordinance is trying to figure out how soon the council would reach to consider revising it.
Porth was concerned about what would happen if the council named these 35 people to the committee and then revised the ordinance a few months later.
Wise estimated that going through all the ordinances in order is probably going to take two or three years.
He said if they just tried to do all the ordinances in one shot with everybody looking through them and finding ones that they feel need to be revised will result in them missing “a ton of stuff.”
Wise said that he doesn’t have all the answers and asked anyone with a better way of doing things to bring it to him.
“How long did everybody sit here and complain that these ordinances were a mess and that nothing ever gets done with them?” Wise said. “We still have an ordinances in here that you have to have metal trash cans with metal lids. We complained it about how many times? And it never got changed. And I sat on the council, I could have changed them, but I didn’t. If anybody’s got a better way, I’m listening. I’d love to hear it.”
Wise was asked what he thinks this committee will help.
Wise said that having a committee like this will enable the council to have a ready-made pool of candidates for when a position on the council needs to be filled in the future.
“We will have more people active in city government,” he said. “So, alderman positions, I think more people will run for them because they’ll be active in what’s going on.”
Wise said he’s heard many complaints from city residents that they don’t know what’s going on with the city.
“The number one thing is they have no idea what we’re doing,” he said. “Now all they have to do is pick up a newspaper to hear part of it. But they want it spoon fed to them. Well, here’s one way to spoon feed it to them: if we have 35 people sitting on this Citizens Advisory Committee, that’s where people can go.”
Wise said the committee can take ideas from the community and work them into proposals that can be submitted to the city’s planning committee and from there to the council to potentially make them happen.
Wise said he’s had a good response from people about the committee proposal from people he’s talked to about it.
Even so, Wise said it’s important for the committee to have equal representation from each ward.
“I don’t want it to be we have 35 people from Ward II and nobody else,” he said. “Because all we’re going to hear is ‘Well, Ward I’s not represented or Ward III’s not represented.’”
Wise opened the matter up for discussion and was asked if someone who didn’t live in the city, but owned a business in the city could serve on the committee.
Wise said the ordinance, as written, doesn’t specify one way or the other, but he, personally, didn’t think he’d object to a business owner who didn’t live in the city serving on the committee.
Alderman Joe Garrett brought up the concern about the proposed committee having to many members.
“I guess my question is that if we’re all in agreement that 35 is too many, should we just address that instead of trying to straight through the ordinances?” he asked. “And then, when we get to the ordinance, spell out what we want there.”
Wise said if the council wants to do it that way, then it needs to be put on the agenda for the next meeting.
He asked the council members to bring any other ordinances that stand out to them that need to be revised to bring them to put them on the agenda as well.
“I’d rather get the ones that we know are bad out of the way,” he said. “We all know that there are several that need re-written or completely eliminated.”
Wise asked the council what number they felt would be more appropriate for the committee.
Garrett recommended dropping the number from 35 to 16.
Wise said that each council member would need to enlist two members for the committee and then he’d enlist two or three people as well for a total number of 19.
“That’s more manageable,” he said.
Wise said he hopes this committee will get more people involved in local government.
He pointed out how difficult it can be to find people who are willing to be appointed to the council when there are vacancies and how it can be even more difficult to find people who are willing to actually run for a full term on the council.
Wise pointed to Eyrich, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the council and then volunteered to continue in the position after no one ran to fill the seat during the last election.
“We’ve got to get more people interested in doing this stuff,” he said.
Wise concluded the discussion about the ordinances by asking the council point blank whether they wanted to read the ordinances “cover-to-cover” or if they just wanted to pick and choose which ordinances to look at.
The council agreed to start at the top and work their way through while still being able to bring specific ordinances to the council that need to be addressed regardless of where they are in the ordinance book.
Wise outlined the process of making changes to ordinances.
When the council wants to change an ordinance, Wise said they first need to bring the ordinance in question to the council for the ordinance to be read and revisions considered. The council will then vote on changing the ordinance at the following meeting.
Wise said he already knows of three or four he wants to bring to the council to be changed, specifically mentioning the city’s snow emergency ordinance.