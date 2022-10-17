State's Attorney Story Pic 1.jpg

Vermilion County’s Jacqueline Lacy (speaking) was among several state’s attorneys who attended a news conference. Their message: ‘We must protect public safety at all costs and repeal (the SAFE-T Act) before it’s too late.’

The anti-SAFE-T Act movement now has its own website — stopthesafe-tact.com — a group that included Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy and GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey announced at a news conference this week.

Lacy, who filed a lawsuit contending the comprehensive criminal justice legislation that will eliminate cash bail starting next year is unconstitutional, was among the featured speakers at the event.

