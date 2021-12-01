Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Doug Toole provided an update on the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Toole said the new COVID-19 variant was discussed on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s weekly update webinar Nov. 29.
“We do not have all of the answers right now,” Toole said. “Omicron is a variant of concern which has already been found in more than 20 countries. It is probably already in the U.S.”
Toole said health officials do not know how transmissible the new variant is … but early reports are that it has the potential to be a very transmissible variant of the disease.
“We do not know how impactful the new variant is … but early reports are that the variant causes only mild symptoms so far,” he said. “We do not know how effective our current vaccines will be at protecting people from this new variant. We do not know how effective our current antibody treatments will be at easing the symptoms of those who contract the new variant.”
Toole said the Center for Disease Control is studying this, and is updating state health departments, which in turn update local health departments.
Toole said hospitals are being encouraged to submit COVID-19 samples of patients for sequence-testing to determine variants. Wastewater-treatment plants are also being encouraged to submit samples for analysis to determine which variants are present in their communities (although COVID-19 quickly becomes non-infectious in wastewater, small pieces of RNA can be identified for several days.)
“So – for now – it is business as usual,” he said. “Wash hands frequently. Stay home if sick. Get tested if symptoms develop. Masking and social distancing can help to slow the spread of many communicable diseases. Strongly consider getting vaccinated.”