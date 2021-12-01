Reservations for shelters and buildings at all Vermilion County Conservation District parks will begin on January 3, 2022.
For those making reservations in person, they will start at 7:30 a.m. at the Kennekuk Visitor Center or at the LJK Visitor Center at Forest Glen.
Phone call reservations will begin at 8:00 am. To reserve a shelter at Kennekuk or Lake Vermilion, call 217-442-1691; for Forest Glen call 217-662-2142.
For full details on available shelters, including pricing, capacity, and photos, visit www.vccd.org. Reservation price fees for 2022 will be updated on the website by December 1, 2021.