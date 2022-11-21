DANVILLE – Falling snow in November, reminds us the holidays are right around the corner. For many residents, attending the Vermilion County Master Gardeners “Make a Holiday Wreath” class is a favorite tradition. Master Gardener Pat Sollars will once again demonstrate how to create a live wreath.
Attendees make their own masterpiece to take home. A $20 fee includes a metal wreath ring, floral wire, pinecones, bow and a variety of fresh evergreens. Attendees can bring decorations to add their own personal style. Master Gardeners will be on hand to make bows. Attendees may also wish to bring hand pruners to trim branches and garden gloves to protect their hands.
This year’s program is Tuesday, December 6 starting at 6 p.m. It will take place at First Presbyterian Church gymnasium, 100 N. Franklin St. in Danville, IL. Register now, as this class fills up quickly and we are unable to take walk-ins.
Your $20 fee reserves your seat. Attendees may pay by cash or check at the Vermilion County Extension Office at 3164 North Vermilion, Danville. Credit card payments may be processed online through the University of Illinois Extension website at https://go.illinois.edu/VCMGWreathClass If you have questions, contact the Extension Office at (217) 442-8615. Proceeds from this class fund Master Gardener programs in Vermilion County.
