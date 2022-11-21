DANVILLE – Falling snow in November, reminds us the holidays are right around the corner. For many residents, attending the Vermilion County Master Gardeners “Make a Holiday Wreath” class is a favorite tradition. Master Gardener Pat Sollars will once again demonstrate how to create a live wreath.

Attendees make their own masterpiece to take home. A $20 fee includes a metal wreath ring, floral wire, pinecones, bow and a variety of fresh evergreens. Attendees can bring decorations to add their own personal style. Master Gardeners will be on hand to make bows. Attendees may also wish to bring hand pruners to trim branches and garden gloves to protect their hands.

