DANVILLE –The University of Illinois Extension Vermilion County Master Gardeners are looking forward to once again collaborating with Danville Area Community College on their Spring Garden Day Workshop. This popular event has been a tradition for over 25 years and has everything plant lovers enjoy; outstanding speakers, unique vendors, a delicious lunch, silent auction, donation baskets and door prizes. It is a great way to shake off the winter blues and gain inspiration for this year’s garden.
This year’s event will be held on Saturday, March 12, from 8am-4pm at the DACC Bremer Center. Speakers and topics include; DACC Educator, Dr. Wendy Brown ‘Creating a Habitat for Bluebirds’, University of IL Extension Local Foods and Small Farms Educator, Erin Harper ‘Managing Pests and Diseases in an Organic Garden’, Certified Personal Trainer and Workshop Instructor, Josh Osterbur, ‘Reducing Aches and Pains During the Gardening Season’ and Diane Blazek from All American Select Winners, ‘What’s Old is New Again’. All-America Selections was founded in 1932, and is an independent non-profit organization that tests new, never-before-sold varieties for the home gardener. Blazek will explain how plants are trialed and what new varieties gardeners should look for in the 2022 season!
If you wish to listen to the speakers, enjoy a lunch prepared by the DACC Culinary Arts School and receive a bag filled with horticulture information and garden giveaways, the registration fee is $25. This event has sold out in past years, so participants are encouraged to register early. Your seat is reserved through receipt of payment. For more information, call or visit the U of I Extension office in Vermilion County at 3164 N. Vermilion, Danville, 217.442.8615. You can register for this event at https://go.illinois.edu/VermilionGardenDay
For those who cannot commit to a whole day, the Spring Festival is open to the public and includes a garden themed basket room, vendors, and silent auction at no charge.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.