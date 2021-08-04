DANVILLE -A bird collected from the Woodbury Hill area has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
The Vermilion County Health Department has collected two dead birds since May for testing. A bluebird and a hawk were recently collected in Woodbury Hill area west of Danville. The hawk was found to be positive for the West Nile virus.
During the mosquito season, the Environmental Health Division asks the public’s assistance in reporting birds that appear to have died of natural causes, and which may have West Nile Virus, by calling (217) 431-2662, ext. 5. These birds are collected and submitted to the University of Illinois’ Veterinary School laboratory to be tested for the virus. Vermilion County is allotted three birds per season to submit for West Nile virus testing.
The virus can be transferred to humans by the bite of the Culex mosquito if the mosquito has bitten an infected bird. The Illinois Department of Public Health says that most people are not affected when bitten by a West Nile-infected mosquito, but some people, including those who are over the age of 50 and who may have chronic health problems are most at risk from the West Nile virus.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include a fever, body aches, joint pains, headaches, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash, and can last up to several weeks. The Center for Disease Control says that only 1 in 5 people infected with the virus develop symptoms, and less than 1 percent of them develop severe or fatal neurological illness.
To date, reports from the Illinois Department of Public Health show no human cases in the state. There are currently 18 counties out of 102 that have reported finding a WNV-positive mosquito and/or bird.
Taking some simple precautions can help you avoid mosquito bites, regardless of the type of mosquito or the diseases they carry. Precautions that the Illinois Department of Public Health recommends include the practice of the three “R”s – reduce, repel, report.
REDUCE exposure - avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.
Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.
Eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other receptacles.
REPEL - when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.
REPORT - In communities where there are organized mosquito control programs, contact your municipal government to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations.