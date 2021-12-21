Vermilion County Farm Bureau held its 103rd Annual Meeting held in late November. During the meeting, directors were re-elected to the organizations Board of Directors: B.J. DeAth and Milton Dalenberg of Indianola and Tyler Turner of Danville. New directors elected were Tyler Johnson of Royal Greg Learnard of Catlin. They are replacing Allen Rutan of Bismarck and Trenton Seaman of Williamsport, who both reached their tenure limit on the board.
Also during the evening, three special awards were presented.
John Maudlin, a Georgetown area farmer, was presented the Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award for 2021. John’s involvement with Farm Bureau goes back to high school, when he won a “Why My Dad Belongs to Farm Bureau” essay contest in 1951. John joined the organization in June 1957, and has been a dedicated member ever since. He has served on the Legislative Committee and participated in many events over those 70 years. In addition to Farm Bureau, John has been on the SWCD board for 47 years. He is also a supporter of the VCFB Foundation and youth education programs.
The Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Award winner is Amber Tutwiler, a kindergarten teacher at Edison Elementary in Danville. She has been a teacher with Danville District 118 since 1998, the last ten at Edison. She is a regular user of Ag in the Classroom, from classroom presentations to ag kits. She also hatches eggs in her class every year and loves seeing the kids excitement as the chicks emerge. She enjoys the learning opportunities available to her students through Ag in the Classroom presentations and materials.
And the Spokesperson of the Year Award was given to Phyllis Parks, of rural Danville. Parks has been a part of agriculture nearly her entire life. She kept the books for her family’s livestock and sale barn business and was a partner in an accounting firm that specialized in farm accounting. This background has led her to a second career as a farm broadcaster with WITY radio. She has shared agriculture’s story with the listening audience, from 4-Hers at the county fairs to ag leaders at the Farm Progress Show. She considers ag broadcasting her “fun job.”