Vermilion County Farm Bureau joins with all of agriculture to celebrate National Agriculture Week March 20-26, 2022 with different activities
Once again, the organization has developed its annual restaurant placemats, with theme “Celebrate Agriculture – It Connects Us All.” Now in its 23rd year, the placemat features information about Vermilion County farms and growing food. About 16,000 placemats have been distributed to more than 20 restaurants across Vermilion County the week of March 21.
The placemat project is co-sponsored by several area agribusinesses, including: AHW, Farm Credit Illinois, Birkey’s, Country Financial, Learnard Seed Service, Danville Area Visitors Bureau, Farmers National Co., Illini FS, Longview Bank & Trust, Midwest AgriCredit Co., JRL Mobile Welding, The Parks Companies, Iroquois Federal, United Prairie, and WITY. The support of these agribusinesses is another example of the impact agriculture has on our local economy.
In addition, the Ag in the Classroom program will be donating a Book Barn to the Danville Public Library for their Children’s Department.
This book barn has been loaned to local classrooms in the past, according to Ag Literacy Coordinator Missy Buhr. “It contains books, farm toys and activities for the kids to do, and we feel that with the recent changes at the library it will have a useful home there.”
Also this week, the Vermilion County Farm Bureau Foundation is accepting online donations for the Ag in the Classroom program. “We reach 65% of the schools in Vermilion with free lesson plans, presentations and materials. So any donations we receive help us continue this great program,” added Buhr.
There are QR codes on the placemats linking to the donation site, or you can visit www.vcfb.info to make a donation.