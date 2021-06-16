Welcome to the 2021 Vermilion County Fair!
We have entered a new decade and I know the Vermilion County Fair is going to be bigger and better than ever before!
This year our fair is offering unlimited rides included in the gate admission for only $6 per person! Aside from all the fun offered at the carnival, the grandstands will be just as exciting each night as we are having our fair queen pageants, tractor pull, motocross, Demolition derby! There is truly a night at the Vermilion County Fair for everyone! Also, I want to invite everyone into our livestock barns throughout the week not only to see the animals, but to take the time to meet the families who spend their year making this fair as wonderful as possible. Don’t forget, our Hospitality Barn & the 4-H Food Booth are great places to spend time and relax while checking out some of the projects from our local 4-Hers and (my personal favorite) a 4-H Cheeseburger!
As my reign is coming to an end, I have to say that it has been such an honor to represent Vermilion County this past year. I have met so many incredible people and am so blessed with a Fair Board that welcomed me with open arms. Our fair would not be possible without the endless hours of hard work & dedication from them, our local 4-H families, and many other volunteers. All of their efforts have been year-round to ensure we all are able to make incredible memories at the Vermilion County Fair.
While I knew I had an amazing year ahead of me, it was an indescribable feeling getting to proudly say that I was the 2019 Miss Vermilion County Fair Queen. During my year I was lucky enough to take part in so many events; including emceeing the Festival of Trees Princess Tea, crewing & riding in a Hot Air Balloon, riding in several parades and attending numerous pageants, visiting local schools & nursing homes, and attending County Fair Day, just to name a few. I was also given a once in a lifetime opportunity to represent Vermilion County in Springfield at the Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant, and met some of the most well-rounded, educated young women from all over the state. I also was awarded the Non-Finalist Best in Communication Skills Award!
Walking into my year as Fair Queen, I was not prepared for the amount of love and support that I would receive from not only my friends and family, but all of Vermilion County. From the past fair queens and their families, to the multiple other County Fair Queens sharing this year with me, and to the Fair Board that became my Fair Family, I could not be more grateful for you all. I will walk away from this year with so many new skills that I will be able to carry with me throughout the rest of my life. I could not be more thankful for the opportunity that I was given this year and I will be forever grateful to have been able to serve my county.
Your 2019 Miss Vermilion County Fair Queen,
Cassidie Parker