Guest attending The Vermilion County Fair and Expo will be permitted to carry one clear plastic or vinyl bag that does not exceed 12”x6”x12”, or one clear drawstring bag not to exceed 12”x12”, or one, one-gallon clear plastic or zip-lock bag.
A small clutch no larger than 4.5” x 7” may also be carried in addition to one clear bag. Diaper bags (with child) and bags approved for medical needs will be permitted after search by security personnel. All other bags, backpacks, totes and coolers are strictly prohibited.
To present a safe event for everyone, jackets may be searched upon entry. If prohibited items are found, the item will be confiscated OR the guest may personally return it to their home or otherwise dispose of the item away from the facility.
The Vermilion County Fair and Expo does not check or otherwise safeguard personal belongings. Any belongings abandoned at entrances or elsewhere on venue grounds will be destroyed.