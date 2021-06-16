The Vermilion County Fair Board is dedicating this year’s fair to former board member John Ronchetto.
The fair board provided the following dedication to Ronchetto in this year’s fair book:
“John was a member of the Vermilion County Fair Board for over 40 years. In fact, he was on the board for so long that he doesn’t remember the year he joined!
You may recognize him as he faithfully worked our fair’s front gate for several years.
One of his fondest memories of the fair is seeing the familiar faces that came back every year.
If John isn’t volunteering his time at the fair he is most likely volunteering elsewhere as he is a red vest at the hospital, on the parish council at St. Paul Catholic Church, a member of the Bismarck Lions Club and Knights of Columbus. He is also a lifetime member of the Westville Legion. It is quite obvious how much being involved in Vermilion County means to John.
In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, gardening, and hosting a basketball team in the Spring for the NJCAA tournament held at DACC.
John owned Payton Seed Company where he worked for over 30 years.
Although he retired in 1995, he continues to share his love and knowledge of agriculture still to this day.
The Vermilion County Fair Board is so grateful for the many many years of John’s service and knows that he is a great example of a dedicated and hard worker.
Although, our front gate will miss him this year and for many years to come, we are so thankful to have had him serve at our fair and on our board for so long!”