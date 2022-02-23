Last month, the Illinois Supreme Court established a state-wide policy regarding the possession and use of portable electronic devices in all court facilities.
Vermilion County Presiding Judge Thomas M. O’Shaughnessy recently issued Administrative Order No. 2022-1, in compliance with the new Supreme Court policy. Beginning March 21, 2022, court visitors will be permitted to bring portable electronic devices (i.e., smartphone, tablets, computers, smartwatches, and e-books) into the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse.
Administrative Order 2022-1 allows persons to bring portable electronic devices into court facilities but restricts the time, place, and way such devices may be used. All devices brought into the Courthouse must be put on “silent” mode. Within common areas of the Courthouse, visitors will be able to use portable electronic devices so long as they are not causing a disruption to court operations or to others within the building. However, the taking of photographs and audio or video recordings, whether within courtrooms or in common areas remains strictly prohibited. Persons violating the Administrative Order may have their devices confiscated and be removed from the Courthouse, found in Contempt of Court, or otherwise subject to penalties as provided by law.
“Electronic devices such as cell phones and tablets have become essential tools in everyday life today and the courts must adapt with the times and address the needs of all court users. Many of these devices are used by self-represented litigants in their cases, and they have become more vital for accessing resources, conducting court business, accomplishing procedural steps, and presenting evidence and arguments,” said Judge O’Shaughnessy. “We greatly appreciate the cooperation of Sheriff Pat Hartshorn and all elected and appointed officials in drafting and implementing this Order. As with all change, we recognize there will be some challenges along the way, but I am confident that our judges, court security personnel, and bailiffs will be able to appropriately balance the need for these devices with the need to protect the safety of everyone visiting, working in, and using the courts,” added O’Shaughnessy.