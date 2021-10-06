On September 24, 2021, Mathew Hofer, formerly of Hoopeston, Illinois, was sentenced to
six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Robbery, a Class 2 Felony, the sentence shall be followed by one (1) year of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole).
Circuit Judge Charles Hall entered the sentence that was agreed to by the State’s Attorney’s Office and the defense.
During the plea, the Court heard evidence establishing that on July 3, 2021 at around 1:25 p.m. the defendant walked into the 112 Wine and Coffee Shop in Hoopeston and ordered an employee to give him all the money. Defendant pretended during the Robbery that he was armed with a firearm. Defendant took cash and fled and was apprehended shortly after the robbery.
State’s Attorney Lacy thanked the Hoopeston Police Department for their work in this case.
On September 29, 2021 Dakota Patton formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Charles Hall to ten (10) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon- Forcible Felony (Class 2 felony).
This charge carries a possible penalty of three to fourteen (3-14) years imprisonment. Patton will be required to serve one (1) year of mandatory supervised release, commonly referred to as parole, upon his release from prison.
The Court heard facts during a stipulated bench trial that on February 14, 2020, Patton was driving a silver Dodge and was pulled over by the Danville Police Department. The Court further heard facts that Patton was seen earlier in the day with a firearm. When Patton was stopped by the police, Patton possessed a Ruger .380 pistol in the vehicle. Patton has prior criminal history including a conviction for Robbery in Vermilion County case number 2015 CF 4 71. The matter then went immediately to a sentencing hearing.
“The Office will continue to take a strong position against dangerous felons who possess firearms,” State’s Attorney Lacy said.
She also thanked the Danville Police Department for their work in this case.On September 29, 2021, Tyrone Moten formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced by Associate Judge Mark Goodwin to five ( 5) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Domestic Battery (Class 4 felony). Moten was extended term eligible due to his prior criminal history and was subject to probation or one to six years imprisonment. Moten will be required to serve four (4) years of mandatory supervised release, commonly referred to as parole, upon his release from prison.
The Court heard facts during the plea that on March 19, 2021, at around 7:30 a.m., Danville Police Officers Nathan Howie and Scott Showers responded to a 911 hang up call a residence on the 200 block of Grace Street in Danville. When police arrived, the victim had blood all over her face from Moten striking her repeatedly. Moten also had blood on his hands when police arrived.
Moten was arrested for domestic battery at the scene and has been in custody since. At the sentencing hearing, Officer Showers testified to observing the victim with dried blood upon her from injuries to her head. Officer Showers testified to finding Moten in the residence with dried blood on his hands, shoes and other clothing.
Lastly, through Showers’ testimony, photographs of a pool of blood with the victim’s finger nail and eyelash in the kitchen of the residence were given to the court as exhibits. The victim provided an impact statement for the Court.
“Domestic violence is prevalent in many households and I commend the victim in this case for having the courage to come forward and stop the cycle of abuse in this case,” State’s Attorney Lacy said.
She also thanked the Danville Police Department for their work in this case.