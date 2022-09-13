Everyone is invited to party with planets Jupiter and Saturn at the Environmental Education Center, Kennekuk County Park on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
Featured speakers include Lara Danzl from Vermilion County Conservation District Naturalist, astronomer Dr. Carl Wenning, and Fr. Timothy Sauppé.
This free program will focus on the effects of light pollution. Lighting the night affects the natural environment for insects, animals, and even plants.
Additionally, LED technology has unintended consequences and, affects how we see the stars. Children today and future generations may no longer know the beauty of the night sky as we see in the Milky Way.
Telescopes will be available, or you may bring your own.
Join us to see the moons of Jupiter and the rings of Saturn and other deep sky objects. Cookies and refreshments will be available.
Kennekuk County Park is located at 22296 Henning Road, Danville, IL 61834. For more information call Fr. Sauppé at 217-267-3334.