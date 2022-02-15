The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Vermilion County.
According to the police report, the accident occurred at approximately 2:28 p.m. Feb. 15 on Route 1 at Vermilion County Road 4000 North.
A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Joshua A. Newberry, 25, of Hoopeston, was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 1, approaching Vermilion County 4000 N, as a 2002 Jeep Liberty, driven by Linda Crippin, 63, of Danville, was traveling southbound. Newberry’s vehicle crossed over the center line divider and struck Crippin’s vehicle head-on in her vehicle’s lane of travel/right emergency shoulder.
Newberry was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital, with non-life threatening injures. Crippin and her passenger, Jerry Crippin, 63, of Danville, were pronounced deceased on-scene by the Vermilion County Coroner.
Newberry was issued citations for improper lane usage and for not wearing a seatbelt. The investigation is ongoing.