After missing the last few opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fifth Trees for Trash event was presented in Hoopeston Saturday morning.
Volunteers were asked to pick up trash in various sections of the city and drop off the trash they collected in a dumpster that was set up at C&D Outdoor Improvements.
Volunteers were able to enjoy coffee, provided by Starbucks, and donuts, provided by 112 Wine and Coffee Shop, outside of the C&D Outdoor Improvements, which served as host for this year’s event.
Once volunteers had dropped off the trash they collected, they were invited to pick up a sapling before leaving. The saplings available included: White Pines, Norwegian Pines and Hazelnut.
Event Organizer Jane Sweeney said there were approximately 60 volunteers who turned out to help this year.
“That’s more than we’ve ever had,” she said.
In addition to Saturday’s clean-up event, Sweeney said Hoopeston Area students also took part in some clean-up efforts around the area near the middle school/high school campus earlier in the week.
Sweeney said this was the fifth year for the Trees for Trash event.
She said they had to skip two events, one in the spring and one in the fall, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sweeney said they hope to present another clean-up event in the fall.
This year’s Trees for Trash event was presented by Hoopeston Women Making a Difference and Keep Vermilion County Beautiful.