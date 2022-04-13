Cross Construction, Inc., of Urbana, was awarded the Thompson Avenue project in the City of Hoopeston on March 29 by the Illinois Department of Transportation for $993,593.15 (Contract 91612).
Cross Construction plans to start construction on April 20. The overall scope is the replacement of concrete curb and gutter and resurfacing.
The roadway will remain open during construction, but at times reduced to one lane. Residents are urged to use caution while traveling Thompson Avenue.
The project limits are from east of the CSX railroad crossing easterly to just east of 9th Street.
The project is funded with a combination of Federal Highway, REBUILD Illinois, and Motor Fuel Tax funds. The project has 55 working days with an anticipated completion of work at the end of August.