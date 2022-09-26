All told, there are 43,876 state-authorized video gambling terminals in 8,072 locations across Illinois. In August alone, they took in $2,651,002,556.30 and gave back $2,424,054,191.18, adding up to net wagering activity of $226,948,365.12.
For comparison’s sake, that’s more than all but four 2022 Major League Baseball team payrolls.
Here’s a look at the 70 area establishments where more than $500,000 was wagered last month, followed by the net amount wagered after winnings were factored in, according to Illinois Gaming Board data.
Cha-ching
Not every area town has them but for the ones that do, video gambling machines are revenue generators for cities and villages — some several hundred bucks a month, others quite a bit more.
Here’s a look at area municipalities’ cut of gambling tax revenue for August, according to the Illinois Gaming Board:
Town Tax revenue:
Arcola $6,725.89
Arthur $2,870.41
Atwood $1,363.22
Belgium $5,012.01
Bement $3,308.55
Broadlands $1,105.40
Brocton $429.66
Buckley $3,830.11
Cabery $393.55
Catlin $985.51
Cerro Gordo $1,323.27
Champaign $95,057.64
Chrisman $284.79
Cissna Park $632.18
Danville $46,389.51
Farmer City $7,969.53
Fisher $2,727.12
Fithian $639.49
Georgetown $4,803.61
Gibson City $8,456.72
Gifford $2,552.52
Hammond $1,006.82
Hindsboro $1,423.88
Hoopeston $10,412.46
Ivesdale $872.39
Kempton $303.41
LeRoy $10,047.52
Loda $2,880.98
Ludlow $1,196.42
Mahomet $5,932.98
Mansfield $2,330.23
Melvin $634.39
Milford $1,601.82
Monticello $12,958.53
Newman $1,724.69
Oakwood $12,519.75
Ogden $4,810.50
Onarga $1,010.28
Paxton $4,990.71
Pesotum $474.69
Philo $3,393.55
Piper City $1,208.91
Potomac $1,642.68
Rankin $294.30
Rantoul $23,596.78
Ridge Farm $609.50
Roberts $1,246.17
Rossville $331.18
Royal $217.03
Sadorus $1,626.84
St. Joseph $2,559.63
Savoy $9,547.12
Sibley $608.26
Sidell $1,283.54
Sidney $2,189.69
Sullivan $4,565.21
Thomasboro $761.01
Tilton $28,104.88
Tolono $5,353.72
Tuscola $15,793.31
Urbana $39,961.90
Villa Grove $210.71
Watseka $13,815.42
Westville $15,001.34