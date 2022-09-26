All told, there are 43,876 state-authorized video gambling terminals in 8,072 locations across Illinois. In August alone, they took in $2,651,002,556.30 and gave back $2,424,054,191.18, adding up to net wagering activity of $226,948,365.12.

For comparison’s sake, that’s more than all but four 2022 Major League Baseball team payrolls.

