Afterschool programs are coming back to the Hoopeston Public Library this September.
The free programs are open to all area students, regardless of whether or not they have a library card.
Every Thursday, there will be different special-interest programs for grade school, middle school and high school students.
Builders Club, a Lego activity time, returns on the first Thursday of each month and is open to grade school and middle school students.
The unstructured activity time provides kids a chance to show their creativity with the popular building blocks.
STEAMERS is a new program for kids in first grade and up, and will include hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) projects. Held on the the second Thursdays, each month a different STEAM element will be explored.
Wacky hands-on science for all ages (formerly Big Bang Thursdays) will return on the third week of each month with a new program called Lab Rats. Some of the popular activities in this program include making things like slime and elephant toothpaste, eggs-in-a-bottle and more fun experiments that kids can also do at home.
Rounding out the monthly fun will be Art Squad for middle school and high school students on the fourth Thursday of each month. Participants will explore and try their hand at different art processes, including drawing, painting, sculpture, mosaic and more.
All programs will be held in the library’s lower level meeting room. HPL is following CDC guidelines for masking and social distancing.