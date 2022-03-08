DANVILLE — University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners in Vermilion County will host Randy Smith in a seasonal gardening program on March 15 at the Danville Library at 6pm. Water is a valuable commodity, especially for gardeners in the summer months. Studies show drip irrigation is a sustainable way to water your plants while minimizing water loss. It can be used in raised beds, containers, window boxes and your landscape.
In addition to saving water and money there are other advantages, like less disease issues as water goes into the root zone and does not collect on leaves. Gardeners are also less likely to see weed seeds sprouting in areas that received water runoff. Another benefit is that watering plants can be very time consuming. Drip irrigation gives homeowners more time for other tasks or freedom to enjoy summer activities.
Randy Smith is an avid gardener in a rural area where his home and plants are dependent on well water. As his garden expanded, he decided an automatic system was the best solution. Randy will discuss what he learned and answer your questions. He will bring samples of hardware and show pictures of his landscape where 100% of the plants are watered thru drip or spray irrigation methods.
Join the Vermilion County Master Gardeners when they host Randy Smith on Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at the Danville Library 319 Vermilion St Danville, IL first floor conference room. There is no charge to attend; however, we ask that attendees please register here so we have adequate handouts.
The Master Gardeners also wants to ensure there are adequate handouts. Website and registration may be found https://go.illinois.edu/DripIrrigationMarch2022 If you have questions, contact the Vermilion County Extension Office at (217) 442-8615.
