Hoopeston Area School District Superintendent Robert Richardson issued the following statement on the school district website regarding the recent ruling regarding Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate for Illinois schools:
“Good Evening Hoopeston Area Families, A decision was made on Friday February 4, 2022 by Judge Raylene D. Grischow, to grant a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) to be applied to school districts listed within the lawsuit, in regard to mask mandates, exclusion, etc. The decision means that each of the school districts listed in the matter before the court have been told that masking is optional for students and staff, and that schools should not exclude students as close-contacts, for the duration of the TRO. Hoopeston Community Unit School District #11 is not listed in the group of school districts impacted by the TRO. Also, the current TRO is not the completed disposition of the matter before the court, and should be considered temporary. The state has responded by seeking an emergency stay of the TRO, with an expedited ruling expected within two weeks. If the TRO is vacated upon appeal, the mask mandates ordered by Governor Pritzker would remain in effect. Our goal has always been to continue our mission of educating students, while keeping students and staff as safe as possible. We are aware of the current ruling, and we are monitoring the situation. In the meantime, Hoopeston Area will be adhering to the following processes: We will continue to encourage the recommendations of the CDC, such as masking, social distancing, and vaccinations; the schools will not exclude close contacts during this time; close-contact information will be sent to VCHD for follow-up; close-contact situations outside of the schools will be referred to the VCHD; unmasked students will be offered a mask upon entry. We will not exclude students who are unmasked during this time. All passengers on buses must wear masks, per federal law. We understand that every family wants to advocate for their students, and this is good. We thank you for your patience and support as we navigate these challenging times. Remember we will get through this COVID pandemic together. Robert Richardson.”