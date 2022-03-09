Approximately 1,000 people turned out for Saturday’s day-long fundraiser for Hoopeston’s skate park project in the McFerren Park Civic Center.
April Jones, who has been spearheading the skate park project for the past several months, said Saturday’s fundraiser saw approximately 1,000 people turn out over the course of the day to support the project.
The fundraiser featured a variety of vendors, musical performances and activities at the civic center. The day also featured live skateboarding demonstrations inside the civic center.
Jones said she was pleased with the responses she heard from people who came to the fundraiser.
“We had so much positive feedback,” she said. “That following day, Sunday morning, I woke up to several positive messages from families who participated and also just people in the community calling curious with questions about how [the skate park project] was going, what we were going to do with it, that they were excited for the kids and community.”
Jones said she reached out to one of the skaters about the feedback he had heard from other skaters.
“He replied: ‘Yes, I loved it. Everyone loved it. All of the guys I skate with. We all said it was our best day of skating. It was honestly amazing. Thank you so much for everything. Even my mom loved it. She had no idea what skating even was.’”
Jones said there was a positive response to the idea of the fundraiser from the very beginning from Hoopeston City Council, the community and the volunteers.
“It took a total team of people to put this together,” she said. “And it was very successful.”
Jones said the actual event raised $6,631.59 and The Pump announced they would be donating $6,000 to the project with funds raised by the karaoke contest they presented recently.
Alongside that $6,000, Jones said The Pump also set up a hot dog stand at the skate jam and brought in $820.
She said the skate park project’s account balance prior to these deposits stood at $16,709.80.
Jones said once the funds are deposited the fund balance will be about $24,000.
Beyond the figures mentioned, Jones said there have been several inquiries about making donations to the project from private individuals who live out of state but are from Hoopeston.
Jones pointed out that the fund balance had been around $4,000 in August.
“To get from $4,000 to $24,000, our skate park committee parents and our skaters who are local here in town, they have really put in a lot of time and effort in helping us fund raise as well,” she said. “These boys want this park and they are working for this park.”
Jones said supporters have participated in various fundraising efforts to help raise money for the project.
She said a few of the skaters will be helping with the set up of Barstool Golf courses this weekend.
“They’re really working hard for this,” she said.
Jones also wanted to express a big thanks to the volunteers who worked the tables and helped with the setting up and tearing down of the event and all of the vendors who took their time out to spend the day at the event, the DJ and the bands and the community as a whole.
Asked for an update on the skate park project itself, Jones said the skate park will be located just north of the current tennis court in McFerren Park.
She said there used to be two tennis court in the park before the north one was removed.
Jones said the site already has light poles in place and the concrete pad for the skate park will be installed where the north tennis court was located.
She said the dimensions of the concrete pad will be 40’ x 100’.
Jones said the city will be working American Ramp Company to lay out and construct the skate park once the concrete pad is laid.
“They’ll come in and set all that up and make certain it’s down in the concrete the way it’s suppose to be,” she said.
Jones said the skate park will be lit up and they plan to have it fenced in.
She said they are planning on having it fenced in for the safety of other children in the park.
Jones said they want to keep younger children from running into the midst of a skate trick or one of the kids coming off a ramp.
Jones said the skate park will be open during McFerren Park’s hours.
Jones said she believes the skate park is a good way to keep local kids active.
“I really just think that it’s very important that we keep these kids active in the community,” she said.
Regarding the skate jam fundraiser, Jones expressed her pride at the community for showing their support for the project.
“It was a successful event,” she said. “I am very proud of Hoopeston. I am very proud of the project itself, of how quickly it has moved. It has just moved so quickly and it’s an honor to be a part of it.”