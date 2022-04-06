On April 5 and April 6, 2022, the emergency outdoor warning siren located at the corner of south Sixth Street and east Elm Street malfunctioned several times by sounding without being activated.
As of 8:00 am this morning, this siren has been taken out of service and the power has been disconnected. This will greatly reduce the coverage area of our outdoor warning system for the southeast part of Hoopeston. A contractor has been contacted for repairs.
Residents are reminded there are many ways to receive emergency alerts. If you have a smart phone, make sure that your emergency notifications are turned on. Several weather apps will alert you to severe weather in your area. You can also sign up for Nixle text message alerts from Vermilion County and the City of Hoopeston.