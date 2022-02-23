The Silver family has a been involved with the construction business around Hoopeston since shortly after the Civil War.
Through the years, the Silver family has been a part of building many of the landmark buildings and helped out with countless community service projects around the city.
The legacy of the early generations of the Silver family’s contributions to Hoopeston continue today through Silver Bros. and the sixth generation of the family.
The Chronicle recently spoke with former Silver Bros. owner, Dan Silver, and current owner, Brian Silver, to talk about the family’s history in the area.
Long History in Hoopeston
Several years after Dan’s great-grandfather, William Silver, served in the Civil War, he started in the construction business in Hoopeston.
William was a general contractor who specialized in concrete and masonry work. He was involved with the construction of Hoopeston’s first city hall in 1888 and its first township hall in 1902.
His son, Harry Silver, followed in his father’s footsteps and continued in the business, taking on masonry projects all over the area.
Dan said they worked on projects around the region across U.S. Route 24 and near Gibson City as well as working on local projects like churches and factories.
“Some residential work, but mostly commercial and light industrial,” he said.
Harry had three sons, including Dan’s father, William R. Silver, as well as Harry J. and George Silver.
Harry’s sons would continue their father’s work after he passed and following the conclusion of World War II.
During the war, Dan said, there weren’t many buildings being built around the area, but his father did help with the construction of several buildings in Rantoul near the start of the war.
Following that, Dan said his father worked as a machinist at FMC in Hoopeston through the rest of the war.
Dan said Harry Silver, the youngest brother, served in the Navy during the war, while George worked at a defense factory in Chicago.
“Then, right after the war, they all worked at FMC,” he said.
The brothers formed Silver Bros. in 1947.
Dan said they went into the Ready-Mix concrete business and took on general construction jobs throughout the area.
He said they worked in most of the towns around the area taking on school, library and church addition projects as well as demolition, excavation and concrete work.
Dan said they took on jobs in the western part of Indiana in about a 40 mile radius of Hoopeston.
Even so, Hoopeston was their main source of work.
“We did most of our work right here in Hoopeston for the factories,” he said.
Dan said Silver Bros. did a lot of work for many of the factories around the area such as Joan of Arc and Stokely’s, though he said the business also did a lot of work for Joan of Arc’s Gibson City factory as well as canning factories in Milford and Rossville.
Dan started working for Silver Bros. when he was a sophomore in high school in the summertime.
“My father taught me the bricklaying trade and masonry trade,” he said.
Dan said his uncle Harry took over the business in 1968 and Dan continued to work for him until Harry passed away while working on a project near the business in 1972.
Dan took over the business with his brother, Jack, at that point with Dan eventually buying out Jack’s portion. The business continued on into the next generation when Dan’s two sons, David and Daniel, took over in 2000. Dan’s grandson, Brian, took over the business from his father, David, in 2020.
Much like his grandfather, Dan, Brian Silver got started early with Silver Bros., working for the business in the summertime while in high school.
He worked for his father for over 10 years before moving away from the area to work as a firefighter in Tennessee. Brian then moved to Lafayette where he continued to serve as a firefighter for the last five years.
Brian continued to serve as a firefighter in Lafayette up until a few months ago when he said running Silver Bros. left him too busy to continue doing both. Silver serves as a member of the Hoopeston Fire Department.
Brian’s father continues to help with the business, serving in a variety of roles.
“We’ve been around this town for a long time,” Brian said of his family’s work in the community.
Standout Projects
Asked if either of them had any projects that they’ve worked on that really stand out for them, Brian encouraged his grandfather to talk about the work Silver Bros. did following an explosion at one of the canning plants in towns.
The event took place Sept. 11, 1992 at Stokely’s when a boiler exploded. According to Associated Press archives, eight people were injured as a result of the explosion and subsequent rescue efforts: four employees, one visitor and three firefighters.
Dan recalled that Stokely’s was getting to can pumpkins near the end of the corn canning season when they had a boiler explode and a three-story building was a total loss as a result.
He said time was of the essence for getting the pumpkin canning process back on-line since they only had a limited window to can the pumpkin harvest.
“They had two weeks to get the plant back to where they could can pumpkins and save the pumpkin crop,” Dan said. “Otherwise it was going to be a disaster for the factory and the farmers probably too.”
Dan said Silver Bros. took on the project and had the project completed ahead of the deadline.
“We were supposed to have it all ready to go in two weeks,” he said. “We were ready a little bit before that. Got them back in business.”
Afterwards, Dan said, Silver Bros. rebuilt the whole canning process building and office building and remodeled everything to get it back to what it was before.
Dan said Silver Bros. has been involved with major projects at many of the factories around Hoopeston, including all the buildings at the former Schumacher’s factory and Greene Galvanized Stairs in East Lynn.
Beyond factories, Dan and Brian said Silver Bros. has been involved in projects at many other churches, schools, hospitals and other projects in towns around the area over the years.
Present Day
Looking at the present day, Brian said that it is becoming more and more difficult to run a small business.
“It’s getting harder to be a small business and to provide concrete here in town because this isn’t a real big area,” he said. “It’s just getting harder and harder to be around with all the regulations for a small company like we are.”
Brian said taxes and regulations have made things more difficult for small businesses like theirs and Dan added that Silver Bros., like many other businesses, is having difficulty finding truck drivers to hire at present.
“We have a problem, too, with truck drivers like everyone else,” Dan said.
Brian recalled that Dan, at one point in time had 25-30 skilled tradesmen who worked for Silver Bros. at one time, but that number of employees has dropped off in recent years.
“I’ve had an ad in the paper for two years just trying to find a truck driver and I can’t get anybody to come in here,” Brian said.
Dan said it’s not the wages that Silver Bros. is offering that deters people from applying as Brian said they are offering as much as a truck driver could get anywhere else.
“We can provide the service, we just need the people to come in and work,” Brian said.
The loss of industry in the city has also had an impact on Silver Bros., Dan said, pointing out that many of the projects the business could count on each year came from the many factories that once called Hoopeston home.
“We’ve lost quite a bit of industry that we’ve had through the years that you could depend on,” Dan said. “If one factory wasn’t doing something, the other one was, so there’s just not quite as much construction business right here in Hoopeston as there was back then. And that’s probably true all over.”
“We have to travel a lot more for work,” Brian said.
He said they’ve expanded their radius for projects into Fairmount, Danville, Champaign and Lafayette.
Even with the difficulties they are facing, Brian said he is committed to keeping the business going for another generation.
“I’m the sixth generation and I’m going to try to make it so that there’s a seventh,” Brian said.
Community Service
Silver Bros. has also helped out with many community service projects throughout its history in Hoopeston.
“We’ve done a lot and we don’t really ask for a lot of credit,” Brian said.
Brian talked about a few of the projects they’ve helped out with including the concession stand and announcer’s stand at the little league at McFerren Park.
Dan said they built the restrooms and concession stand at the high school football field.
Brian said they built the concession stand and recently the dugouts at the girls softball field and they want to build dugouts for the little league as well.
“We do a lot that we don’t get a lot of credit for but we don’t really ask for it,” Brian said.
Brian recalled when Silver Bros. helped out with the addition to the city’s fire station.
“My dad had the crane over there setting the trusses for free,” Brian said. “We dug all the footings and poured all the concrete. The firemen did most of the work there. All of our equipment was up there and we didn’t ask for anything for doing that work.”
Asked why they feel it’s important to give back to the community through these projects, Brian said its because they want the city to be a good place to live.
“We live here and we want this to be a good place to live,” Brian said. “We want more people to live here, so that would just make it better for everybody.”
“Hoopeston is a good town and we appreciate all of the support we’ve gotten through the years,” Dan said.