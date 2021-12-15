DANVILLE — A nonprofit health clinic organization based in southern Illinois plans to begin serving Danville next year.
SIHF Healthcare, a Sauget-based operator of 32 federally qualified health centers in central and southern Illinois, among them one in Arthur, announced plans Friday to begin offering health services at Danville High School and eventually to build a facility of its own in Danville.
SIHF Healthcare plans to address a need for primary care, mental-health and substance-abuse issues and eventually dental care to those unable to access those services, according to President and CEO Larry McCulley.
The organization plans to initially offer services to students at the high school and link younger students at other schools to care through outreach and telehealth, he said.
SIHF is looking at properties to build a facility, but doesn’t yet have a timeframe for when it will be under construction, McCulley said.
SIHF was approached a year-and-half ago by Step Up Vermilion County, he said. Step Up is a grassroots group of local residents, businesses, law enforcement, churches, service providers and others interested in improving Vermilion County, according to its founder and president Deanna Witzel.
The group has been meeting for more than four years, and has had three working groups focusing on issues of substance abuse, mental health and parenting and families, said Witzel, who is also an owner/operator of McDonald’s restaurants in Vermilion County.
Witzel said it became clear that access to care for mental health and substance abuse were major issues for the county and also big issues affecting families.
SIHF has a holistic health mission to provide access to care regardless of patients’ ability to pay, the organization says on its website. It offers a lineup of primary care, dental and behavioral health services across its network, with many locations offering all those services at one site.
The organization plans to work with other service providers in Vermilion County and has identified space at Danville High School near the cafeteria to begin offering services there, McCully said. He hopes to have the high school health center site open during the first half of next year, he said.
With the new facility to be built down the road, McCully said, one of the goals would be to remove one barrier to care — available transportation — to offer health services to low-income residents in eastern Danville.