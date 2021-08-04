Seven contestants from across Vermilion County will compete for the Georgetown Fair Pageant title at 6 p.m. Aug. 9.

The contestants are:

- Macy Hayes, of Hoopeston, a Freshman at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

- Harley Makemson, of Bismarck, a Freshman at Danville Area Community College

- Meghan Simpson, of Hoopeston, a Junior at Hoopeston Area High School

- Katelyn Blankenship, of Oakwood, a Junior at University of Illinois

- Mea Sparling, of Westville, a Senior at Westville High School

- Izabella Wills, of Georgetown, a Junior at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School

- Lauren Linares, of Hoopeston, a Senior at University of Illinois

To learn more about the pageant and what is being offered at this year’s Georgetown Fair, visit www.georgetownfair.org.

