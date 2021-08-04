Seven contestants from across Vermilion County will compete for the Georgetown Fair Pageant title at 6 p.m. Aug. 9.
The contestants are:
- Macy Hayes, of Hoopeston, a Freshman at Southern Illinois University Carbondale
- Harley Makemson, of Bismarck, a Freshman at Danville Area Community College
- Meghan Simpson, of Hoopeston, a Junior at Hoopeston Area High School
- Katelyn Blankenship, of Oakwood, a Junior at University of Illinois
- Mea Sparling, of Westville, a Senior at Westville High School
- Izabella Wills, of Georgetown, a Junior at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Lauren Linares, of Hoopeston, a Senior at University of Illinois
To learn more about the pageant and what is being offered at this year’s Georgetown Fair, visit www.georgetownfair.org.