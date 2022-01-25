DANVILLE – Planning a garden can be a fun winter activity for adults and children. Seed starting takes indoor gardening to a different level. There are so many more choices and it is a great way to garden in the colder months.
Master Gardeners will give recommendations on when to start early spring plants, how long to wait before starting tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers. They will also cover flowers, herbs, potting mix, grow lights, moisture and other key details. This will be a great way to get a jump start on this year’s garden.
Join Vermilion County Master Gardener's Jerry Trosper and Audrey Rowe as they share their knowledge on Tuesday, February 15 at International Greenhouse Megastore, 70 Eastgate Drive, Danville, IL. This program is free and open to the public. The presentation will start at 6pm and last about an hour with time for questions at the end.
Registration is strongly encouraged as this has been a very popular class in the past and seating is limited. Extension Office also wants to ensure there are adequate handouts. Masks are required for attendees. Register Online https://go.illinois.edu/SeedStartingwiththeVermilionCountyMasterGardeners
If you have questions, contact the Extension Office at (217) 442-8615. Proceeds from this class fund Master Gardener programs in Vermilion County.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.