Hoopeston Area School District is planning its final 2021-2022 installment of Building Your Village for March 3.
This session will be all about parents. As a parent, it's important that you remember that you cannot give to others if your tank is empty. With that in mind, organizers invite you to join us for an evening focused on self-care.
All Hoopeston Area families are invited to attend the Hoopeston Multi Agency for dinner and dessert provided by the 112. There will be raffles, giveaways, and representatives from local support agencies present to share with you the many ways they can be of assistance to you and your family. Child care and transportation are available for those attending, as well.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served shortly after that. The discussion of self-care will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.
For more information, or to RSVP, please call 217-283-6161.