Hoopeston Area School District is looking to provide local parents with some additional help this school year.
The district is presenting a series of events throughout the year aimed at helping parents network with other parents and develop new strategies for raising their children.
The next event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency.
Hoopeston Area Curriculum Coordinator Michelle White recently spoke with The Chronicle about the event and the district's overall approach towards helping parents this school year.
White said this will be the second part of the district's "Building Your Village" campaign.
"The whole idea is based off of that old saying 'It takes a village to raise a child,'" she said. "Whether or not you agree with that, we all definitely need some support from time-to-time. That's really what it's about. It's about bringing community members together and kind of networking to share what kind of strategies they are using to make the very difficult task of parenting just a little more manageable."
White said the event is targeted at families, specifically people with children, and is open to anyone in the Hoopeston Area School District.
This session will be titled "Thankful for School: Motivating Reluctant Learners" and will feature a representative from the Regional Office of Education (ROE) to provide information about helping students cope with some of the anxieties that they may feel coming to school.
"So really building up the parents toolboxes and giving them lot of different things they can do at home and kind of help avoid some of those going-to-school triggers and hopefully make it a little easier to get their kids to school when they find them not wanting to go," White said.
White said the district recognizes it can be difficult for parents, especially parents of young children, to get out in the evening to attend an event like this so the program will offer a meal, provided by Monical's, as well as child care during the informational part of the evening.
"The way we're operating it is everyone can sit down and have kind of a family meal together and then the kids are going to go off into a separate room and do their own activities while the parents hear the presentation from the ROE and have a chance to talk and share some of the strategies they're using at home that may be helpful," she said.
White said the district will also be offering transportation for any district parents who may need a ride to and from the event.
She said any parents in need of transportation can contact her at 217-283-6161 and she will arrange it.
White said they will also be raffling off four Casey's gift cards during the evening and will have several different survivor's resources present at the event.
"We have different community resources that will be there sharing information and handing out some goodies," she said.
One of the hopes for this session, is to address an issue with student attendance that the district has seen this school year.
White said one of the issues that has been brought up at board of education meetings district administrators is low student attendance.
White explained that when students miss school days they're missing out on valuable learning experiences.
"When kids miss school, they miss a lot," she said. "Not only are they missing the content, they're missing the social development piece too. It's really critical that they get here and learn how to interact with others and how to function in the classroom because those are life skills that they are going to need to become functioning members of society as well. So it's really important that they are here because a lot of what happens in the classroom can't be recreated at home for a variety of different reasons."
White said this session will be focused on helping parents ensure they are getting their kids to school.
White said students can become more resistant to coming to school as they grow older for a variety of reasons and, at that point, it's more difficult for parents to force their kids to come to school.
"We want to give parents some strategies that will help prevent that need to force [students to attend school] and to work with their child and overcome some of that anxiety or at least cope with it so they can get them out the door and into school," she said.
Asked what inspired the overall "Building Your Village" program, White recalled that she and Middle School Social Worker Beth Walder were talking and the idea came up.
"It was one of those boy wouldn't it be awesome if we could offer some community events for parents, what if we take away all of these hurdles and really let parents focus on the information and building up their toolboxes and getting some strategies from each other," she said. "Over the summer, we really worked hard to figure out the logistics and to try and bring it to life."
White said they're focusing on presenting four sessions this year, but if they can get enough interest in the program they could hold more sessions next year.
She said they do need to see increased attendance at the next event since the first event only drew a few people.
"We're hoping that word-of-mouth from the first session, which was a big success, we're hoping that can generate more numbers for this session," White said.
Asked what the remaining two programs will focus on, White said the Jan. 4 edition will be titled "New Year's Resolutions: Less Fighting, Working with a Strong-Willed Child" and will focus on children who really push boundaries and develop some different strategies to make life easier when dealing with strong-willed children.
The March 10 session will be called "Spring Into Self-Care" and will focus on how to take care of yourself in the midst of raising children which, White said, can be very challenging for parents.
"When you run out of time, that's the first thing to go," she said. "We really want to make sure that people are focusing on taking care of themselves too."
White said doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and dinner should be available at that time so participants are welcome to come anytime after 5:30 p.m. The ROE presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. and there will be time for networking and to see the other resources on-hand following the presentation. The program will end at 7:30 p.m.