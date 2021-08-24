ScaleTrains, a manufacturer of HO, N, and S Scale model trains, will be visiting the Danville
Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society (NRHS) for a meet and greet on Saturday,
Aug. 28 in Rossville.
The event will take place at the Rossville Depot Railroad Museum, located at 210 Benton St, Rossville, IL 60963, from noon to 5 p.m. and is open to everyone.
The event is part of the model train maker’s “Road Trip”: a 50 State tour that will allow
ScaleTrains to visit with hobbyists at model railroad clubs, railroad museums, and train-watching
hotspots.
The Road Trip is the first of its kind in the model railroad hobby industry and will allow the company to connect with its customers in an unprecedented way.
During a Meet & Greet, ScaleTrains displays their latest products and encourages attendees to
pick-up the models for a closer look. ScaleTrains typically spends an hour sharing their company’s story, along with presenting a video about how model trains are made, and also hosts a Q&A session where participants can ask questions about its products and other hobby topics. ScaleTrains will also have gift bags and giveaways, so no one leaves empty handed. If possible, the company will run and demonstrate its trains on the hosting club’s scale layout.
“More than a year ago, we began talking about how to reach people in areas of the country that
do not have a national level or large regional train show,” said Shane Wilson, President of ScaleTrains.com. “With more than a year of planning, the idea evolved into also exhibiting at regional train shows; attending special events at railroad museums; setting-up at full-scale railroad festivals; hosting train-watching days at railfan hotspots; and more,” said Wilson.
ScaleTrains has also asked special guests to join them at certain stops along their journey and
has several media partners to share the news online and in print. “With that, the Road Trip was born,” added Wilson.
ScaleTrains recently acquired a truck and RV so that the company can travel everywhere and set-up anywhere. This will allow the model train maker to visit all 50 states over the next two years. “We plan to eventually reach Canada too,” said Wilson, “and expect the Road Trip to continue into 2023,” he concluded. The truck and RV are decorated in the company’s colors and include the logos of the Road Trip’s official partners. ScaleTrains was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Benton, Tenn. The company offers four brands of model trains in three scales: Museum Quality™, Rivet Counter™, Operator™, and Kit Classics™. Its model railroad products currently include diesel locomotives, steam locomotives, freight cars, passenger cars, shipping containers, and more.
“We look forward to sharing our favorite hobby at the Rossville Depot Railroad Museum and
meeting a lot of folks there,” said Wilson. “This is going to be a fun event and will bring back a lot of great memories for me.” Shane was a member of the Danville Junction Chapter as a teenager. “I’m looking forward to returning home to say, “thank you” for having such a positive impact on my life.” Wilson added.
To learn all about ScaleTrains and the Road Trip visit: https://www.ScaleTrains.com/RoadTrip.