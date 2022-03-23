Local author Norma A. Hawkins will be available to sign books and read a little of her poetry from Remember at 3:00 p.m. on April 5.
Published late last year, “Remember” is full of poems and essays throughout the course of Mrs. Hawkins life, from her earliest writings to today. Drop in to visit Norma A. Hawkins, former English/Language Arts teacher at Westville High School. Copies of her book will be available for purchase.
Danville Public Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville, Illinois.
About Danville Public Library
Danville Public Library is free for all Danville residents. With a free library card, patrons have access to hundreds of thousands of materials, including books, e-books, audiobooks, videos, DVDs, CDs, and much more.
Some of the FREE benefits of access to Danville Public Library:
- Borrow thousands of items from the library, with access to hundreds of thousands via partner libraries
- Online browsing and checkout via the DPL website
- Audiobooks, e-Books, digital videos, DVD’s/Blu-rays/Music CD’s
- Curbside pickup and home delivery
- Public computers
- Programs and activities for all ages
- Free and low-cost meeting, conference, and study rooms
For more information, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org or call 217-477-5220.