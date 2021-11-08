After a hiatus in 2020 due to Covid-19, the Hoopeston Public Library annual pumpkin decorating contest returned this year with a twist.
Pumpkins were handed out free of charge during library hours and patrons were invited to decorate them and submit their entries via email.
Approximately 40 pumpkins were received this year. Winners were selected by the library’s Crochet Club which meets on Wednesdays.
Winners received a $10 gift certificate from La Casa del Sol Restaurant.
Any winner who has not picked up their certificate yet can stop in at the main desk anytime.
Pumpkins were graciously provided again this year by library staffer Terri Hambleton and her husband, Mel.