We celebrate the 27th National Public Health Week on April 4-10, 2022. Our theme this year is, “Public Health Is Where You Are,” as we reflect on how we can make our communities healthier, stronger and safer.
As we enter the third – and, hopefully, final – year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we at the Vermilion County Health Department join with the American Public Health Association in urging our community to get a flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine if you have not already (or the COVID booster if you have already received the vaccine), to be mindful of social distancing, to wash your hands frequently, and to stay home when you are sick.
While local health departments have become more prominent in the public consciousness over the past two years due to the pandemic, public health workers have been providing services throughout Illinois for many years.
The Vermilion County Health Department was established in 1966 as an outgrowth of Tuberculosis control, and initially employed mostly home-visiting nurses. While our mission to improve the quality of life for all county residents utilizing disease prevention, health protection and health promotion programs has stayed the same, our resources and programs have evolved over the years.
Our Vital Records program has birth certificates and death certificates issued in Vermilion County going back to 1983. The Vermilion County Clerk’s Office has older birth and death records. People can obtain copies of their own birth certificate, or their children’s birth certificates, for a fee. Death certificates are also available for a fee.
Our Environmental Health program inspects restaurants, retail food stores and temporary food stands for food safety. The program also inspects private sewage disposal systems, private wells, and the two active landfills and one active landscape-waste composting site in the county. Staff members collect and test mosquitoes each spring and summer to check them for West Nile Virus. The program also provides special bottles so that property owners can collect water samples from their wells to check for coliform bacteria, E. coli bacteria and nitrates.
Our Communicable Disease / Immunizations program contacted thousands in the community after they were diagnosed with COVID-19. The program provides low-cost vaccinations for children and adults – more than just flu shots and back-to-school vaccinations. The CD / IMM staff also monitor and call to follow up on cases of certain infectious diseases in the community to try to track and reduce the spread of the diseases.
Our Women, Infants and Children program provides breastfeeding support, nutrition education and supplemental food vouchers for pregnant women, and for children up to that age of five who meet eligibility requirements. The days of paper food vouchers are over, and participants now receive EBT cards that act like debit cards. The program is adapting to improvements in technology, so that things are easier and more efficient for our participants.
Our Emergency Preparedness program collaborates with the community and community stakeholders to prepare for and respond to public health emergencies and disasters, such as COVID-19. The program collects and analyzes public health data about our community to identify trends and areas of concern.
Our Community Health Educator makes presentations and answers questions about health issues at local employers and at community events.
The Vermilion County Health Department strives to provide a healthier life and environment through enhanced community collaboration, cooperation and communication. We are a resource to the community. Please visit our website at www.vchd.org and follow us on Facebook to learn more, and call us at (217) 431-2662 with questions.
Working together, we can build healthier communities and, eventually, the healthiest nation. We need your help to get there. Please join us!