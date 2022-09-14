In football
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55, Watseka 8
WATSEKA — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin turned a 19-8 halftime advantage into a runaway rout. The Blue Devils (3-0) leaned heavily on Michael Hackman, who rushed 20 times for 246 yards and three touchdowns and also caught two passes for 25 yards and another score.
Liam Oxendine added eight carries for 103 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils. Watseka (1-2) relied on an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter by Anthony Shervino.
Iroquois West 62, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7
GEORGETOWN — Trystyn Schacht led the way with touchdown runs of 3 and 15 yards, Dean Clendenen had a 29-yard touchdown catch and 35-yard interception return for a touchdown, and John Ahlden also scored twice on a 7-yard catch and 1-yard run as the Raiders (3-0) cruised past the Buffaloes (0-3).
In boys’ golf
- At Mattoon. Reis Claybrooke put together a two-day, 36-hole score of 149 in the Craig Dixon Invitational, hosted by Meadowview Golf Course, finishing in a tie for fourth place individually and guiding Mahomet-Seymour to fourth place in the 40-team field. The Bulldogs’ score of 640 ranked behind Edwardsville (630), Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (619) and Effingham St. Anthony (613). Kelton Hennesy added a 163 total for M-S. Champaign Central (654) took 11th place as a group, paced by Charlie Cekander’s 160 and Wade Schacht’s 162. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda (665) was the 15th-place squad on the power of Ethan Donaldson’s 162 and Ross Gawenda’s 166. Monticello (669) settled into 17th place as Will Ross carded a 153 that tied for 12th individually, and Kross Reynolds provided a 167. St. Thomas More’s 29th-place score of 716 included Wilson Kirby’s 149, which tied for fourth place overall. Top scorers for Clinton (729) and Centennial (915) were Brooks Cluver (165) and Jake Miller (205).
- At Sheldon. Carson Friedman carded a 2-over 37 during a nine-hole dual at Shewami Country Club as he powered Prairie Central past host Watseka 163-186. Teegan Quinn’s 40 was the second-best score for the Hawks and overall, and Prairie Central added matching 43s from Easton Friedman and Jack Scharher. The Warriors’ best scores came from Austin Marcier (43), Brayden Ketchum (46) and Hagen Hoy (47).
- At Loda. Milford’s Payton Harwood carded a 41 on Tuesday at Lakeview Country Club to earn medalist honors and lead the Bearcats to the team win against Buckley Christ Lutheran and Cissna Park. Gavin Spitz‘s 47 led Christ Lutheran, and Dalton McWethy shot a 51 for Cissna Park.
In boys’ cross-country
- At Paxton. Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant surged past the field in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, clocking a 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 30 seconds that put him 1:21 ahead of runner-up Aiden Pacunas from Rantoul (16:51). Unity posted the best local team score in the seven-program field, with the Rockets’ 65 points ranking behind only Herscher’s 50. Unity was paced by Brendan Graven’s sixth-place time of 17:18 and Camden Fairbanks’ eighth-place outcome of 17:27. Heritage placed third as a unit with 68 points, keyed by Zach Ruwe (third, 16:54) and Rowan Denmark-Collins (14th, 18:11). Rantoul (fourth, 82 points), PBL (sixth, 145) and Iroquois West (seventh, 164) rounded out local team scoring. PBL’s best performance came from Isaiah Busby (22nd, 18:55). Watseka’s Drew McTaggart was the other local individual top-15 finisher, placing fourth in 17:00.
More from this section
In girls’ cross-country
- At Paxton. Trixie Johnson traversed her 3-mile home course in a time of 18 minutes, 47 seconds, earning the individual victory in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational. Her closest competitor finished 1:14 behind. St. Thomas More logged the best local team score in a seven-program field, producing 68 points that landed behind Herscher’s 47. The Sabers were powered by a fifth-place outing from Paige Stark (20:12) plus the duo of Francie Williamson (14th, 21:49) and Emily Anand (15th, 21:52). PBL’s 99 points put the Panthers in fourth place, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s 120 points earned the Blue Devils sixth place and Iroquois West’s 166 points were good for seventh place. Other local top-15 individual finishers were Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Macie Russell (third, 19:52) and PBL’s Mackenzie Swan (11th, 21:25). BHRA was paced by Aleah Potter (24th, 22:49), and IW’s best finisher was Samantha Hartke (16th, 21:54).
In volleyball
- South Newton (Ind.) 3, Watseka 0. A three-match win streak came to an end for the visiting Warriors (7-5) in Indiana, as they lost 25-17, 25-10, 25-16. Brianna Denault’s nine digs and Christa Holohan’s eight digs gave Watseka some breathing room defensively, and Holohan’s 10 assists paced the offense.
- Cissna Park 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Cissna Park had little trouble in its 25-14, 25-12 home win Tuesday and stayed unbeaten behind Mikayla Knake‘s 25-assist performance. Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves (8-0) with 11 kills in the VVC win, and Morgan Sinn had a team-high seven digs.
- Milford 2, Westville 0. Milford ran its winning streak to three and stayed unbeaten in early Vermilion Valley Conference action with a 25-16, 25-20 sweep of Westville. Jahni Lavicka had 18 assists and seven digs for the Bearcats (6-2), and Anna McEwen put up a near double-double with nine kills and eight digs.
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Tuscola 0. PBL snapped a three-match losing streak with Tuesday’s 25-18, 25-17 home win against Tuscola. Aubrey Busboom and Araya Stack split setting duties for the Panthers (5-3) with nine and eight assists, respectively, while Stack added four aces. Bailey Bruns also had five kills, four digs and three aces in the win. Emily Czerwonka led Tuscola (1-11) with five digs, three assists and two aces.
- St. Thomas More 2, Watseka 0. St. Thomas More’s winning streak hit six straight matches with Tuesday’s 25-19, 25-13 nonconference victory against Watseka on the Sabers’ home court. Julia Johnson put up 19 assists, eight kills and three aces for the Sabers (8-2), and Cassidy Monahan had eight kills and two blocks Christa Holohan had 11 assists and five digs for the Warriors (7-6), and Haylie Peck led the team with six kills.
In soccer
- Watseka 6, Kankakee Grace 2. The visiting Warriors moved above .500 for the season with their third consecutive victory, splitting their goals evenly between the two halves of a nonconference win. Owen Avelar finished with two goals for Watseka (5-4), which took in single goals from Narciso Solorzano, Travis Milligan, Caiden Brassard and David Bell. Brassard and Bell each provided an assist.
- Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 5, Watseka 2. A second half rally from Watseka cost G-RF/W its early lead, but the Buffaloes (5-4-1) had the answer in securing their third straight victory. Wes Curry led G-RF/W with two second-half goals, and Luke Barney and Nathan Blue both had one goal and one assist in the win. Jack Combes and Narciso Solorzano scored for the Warriors (5-5).
- Iroquois West 5, Hoopeston Area 2. A three-goal cushion for Iroquois West at halftime was enough to fend off Hoopeston Area’s late rally in Tuesday’s home win for the Raiders (5-8). Julian Melgoza‘s hat trick led the way for Iroquois West, and Miguel Iturri had one goal and one assist. Owen Root had one goal and one assist for the Cornjerkers (7-5-1).