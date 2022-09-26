First Fridays Downtown Danville has partnered with the Fischer Theatre to bring one of Nashville’s finest musical experiences back to Danville on Friday, October 7 at 8 p.m.
The Pitch Meeting is a musical movement, breaking new ground and cultivating a vibrant
songwriting community in the heart of Music City. The centerpiece of the movement is Nashville’s first “songwriter pitch night,” an event where rising songwriting talents have the opportunity to showcase their songs with the world class Pitch Meeting band backing them up and bringing their songs to life. It is a forum where the vision of the songwriter meets some of Nashville’s finest musicianship, and what results is the basis for one of the city’s most exciting and fastest growing new communities.
The show features a few artists from this collective. Spontaneity, originality, explosive talent,
and a supportive atmosphere make The Pitch Meeting one of a kind. “Music Done The Right Way, For The Right Reasons.”
If you are a singer-songwriter, show up and maybe you will have a chance to join the band to
showcase one of your songs with this world class band!
Tickets are only $5 for the main floor and balcony, full concessions and bar will be served and
available for purchase.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets available via the link in this event or at: www.atthefischer.com or by calling 217.213.6162 or at the door.
First Fridays sponsors are: First Place Sponsors: Carle Health, OSF Healthcare, Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, and Hayley Siefert with Keller Williams Realty Group Partners: Pete Goodwin with Country Financial, Christie Clinic, Vermilion Advantage, Watchfire, and thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components. Supporters: Lima Bean Glassworks and Gifts, Sweet Repeats, Aqua Illinois, Two Roads Wellness Clinic, and Amanda Galloway with Country Financial.