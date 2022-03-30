The Barbara Standish Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the
American Revolution (NSDAR) recently named Allison Pickett as the 2022 Hoopeston Area High School DAR Good Citizen.
Allison is the daughter of Jason and Deborah Pickett, of Hoopeston.
Pickett has been very active in athletics during her high school career. She has been a stand out in cross country and track. Pickett has earned All Vermilion County honors in track for four years and was the Vermilion County cross country champion. She was also the Vermilion Valley Conference girls’ 3200m champion.
Pickett has also been active as a musician while at Hoopeston Area being a member of the jazz band, pep band, marching band, concert band and helped with show choir.
Pickett is a member of the National Honor Society. She won first place in biology and third place in engineering at the academic challenge regional in 2021.
Pickett serves as a volunteer at Autumn Fields on special occasions and is a member of the St. Anthony Youth Group. Through the group Pickett has participated in an outreach excursion to Memphis, Tenn.
Pickett plans on attending a four-year university and will major in exercise science, pursuing a career as an exercise physiologist, athletic trainer, a physical education teacher or a career in biomechanics.
Pickett will receive her award at this year’s Hoopeston Area High School award’s presentation.
The award is sponsored by the Barbara Standish Chapter, the Illinois Organization and the National Society of the Daughters of the Revolution.