Hearing Aids Pic 1.jpg

Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Sadie Braun, speech and hearing science professor, with some hearing aids at UI Audiology and Speech Language Pathology Clinic in Champaign Oct. 21.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — Now that retailers are beginning to make over-the-counter hearing aids available, a local expert urges taking one main step before you buy:

Make sure you’re evaluated by an audiologist first, to find out if you would actually benefit from hearing aids and to make sure you don’t have any red flag conditions that should be checked out by a doctor, urged Sadie Braun, an audiologist and speech and hearing science professor at the University of Illinois.

