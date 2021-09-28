DANVILLE, IL – OSF HealthCare and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are proud to announce an important expansion of the SHIELD CU COVID-19 testing program. Starting September 24, 2021, SHIELD CU COVID-19 testing is available to community members at Danville Area Community College (DACC).
SHIELD CU is available at Danville Area Community College, 2000 E Main St. in Danville on Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Dr. Alice Marie Jacobs Hall (south of Bremer Center, parking located in the Bremer Center lot). Interested community members can be tested for COVID-19 through the SHIELD CU program at no cost. Insurance will not be billed.
Community members can also be tested at the Campus Recreation Center East, 1102 West Gregory Drive in Urbana, on Mondays from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wednesdays from 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM, Thursdays from 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM and Sundays from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. SHIELD CU testing is also available at Parkland College, 2400 W Bradley Ave. in Champaign (Building D, room D244), on Mondays from 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM, Tuesdays from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM, Wednesdays from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM and Saturdays from 8:30 – 3:30 PM.
SHIELD CU is a unique community outreach program that offers COVID-19 testing and digital and clinical support to help Champaign and Vermilion County residents safely navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. SHIELD CU combines a non-invasive saliva-based test invented at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with comprehensive clinical support for participants. The program aims to reduce the community COVID-19 positivity rate and keep it low.
SHIELD CU participants have access to the innovative Safer Community app, which walks participants through the process. Safer Community is equipped to help participants find testing centers, learn the latest news about COVID-19 and its management, and receive their test results confidentially.
In the event of a positive COVID-19 test result, information will be provided about next steps. Participants with positive COVID-19 tests will also gain automatic access to appropriate OSF HealthCare COVID-19 solutions. Coupled with the 24/7/365 convenience of OSF OnCall Urgent Care offerings, patients in the Champaign Urbana and Danville areas have the ability to receive care when and where they need it – in person or virtually.
Visit osfhealthcare.org/shield for more about the local expansion of the SHIELD ecosystem.