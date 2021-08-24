Area residents showcased their talents during the Old Settlers Talent Show Aug. 19.
In the Junior Divsion, Audrey Neukomm took third place for her piano solo while the Okinawan School of Karate took second place for their karate demonstration and the First Impressions Dance Team from Studio on Main took first place for their dance routine.
The Okinawan School of Karate team was made up of Landon Pajor, Sophia Zarate, Logan Santefort and Edith Conn.
The First Impressions team is composed of: Alari Moreland, London Starkey, Kate Sabol, Libby Hamilton, Avery Schroeder, Amelia Marcier, Dahlia Johnson and Harley Valentine.
The Senior Division winners were: there was a tie for third place between Zakk Clark, of Watseka, for his piano solo and Joel Yergler, of Cissna Park, for his piano solo; in second place was Mitchell Galyen, of Watseka, and Joel Yergler, of Cissna Park, for their piano duet; and in first place was Mitchell Galyen, of Watseka, for his piano solo.