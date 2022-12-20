Vermilion County Presiding Circuit Judge Thomas M. O’Shaughnessy has been re-elected as the 5th Judicial Circuit’s Chief Circuit Judge. The election occurred during the Circuit Judge Annual Meeting held December 13, 2022. First elected as Chief Circuit Judge during 2020, O’Shaughnessy will begin his second two-year term on January 27, 2023.

The 5th Circuit encompasses five counties: Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, and Vermilion. Each of Illinois’ 25 judicial circuits has a chief judge who, in addition to judicial responsibilities, has general supervisory authority over the administrative functions of the trial courts within the circuit.

