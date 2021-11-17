The Night of Lights parade is set to take place on December 3 at 6:00 PM in Downtown Danville, and this year’s theme is “Hometown Holiday.” Staging for the floats and parade entrants will begin at 4:30. The parade will head north down Vermilion from Williams Street to Main street, and Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. will be announcing the lineup from beneath the historic Fischer Theatre marquee. Café 13 and The Fischer Theatre will be serving hot cocoa and other treats.
Float winners will be selected in each category: Mayor’s Choice, Vermilion Advantage Choice, Downtown Danville Choice, and Best Represents the Theme of Hometown Holiday. The winning floats will receive pizza parties the week following the parade!
The City of Danville, Downtown Danville Inc., and Vermilion Advantage are the coordinating organizations for this event. Event sponsors include Meijer (Title Santa Sponsor), Sunset Funeral Home, Old National Bank, OSF Healthcare, Liberty Village of Danville, McDonald’s, Two Roads Wellness Clinic, and Danville Area Visitor’s Bureau.