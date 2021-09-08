EASY FICTION

A Friendship Problem, by Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen

Twins vs. Triplets: Back to School Blitz, by Jennifer Torres

JUVENILE BIOGRAPHY

Who is Tom Brady?, by James Buckley Jr.

JUVENILE DVD

Joey & Ella: A Kangaroo Adventure

Space Dogs: Tropical Adventure

JUVENILE FICTION

The Ten Plagues, by Matt Koceich

Autumn with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell

Christmas Comes to Sunflower, by Sarah Maxwell

Finding Change, by Sarah Maxwell

Learning Lessons, by Sarah Maxwell

Spring with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell

Spring Days with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell

A Summer with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell

Sunflower’s Christmas Miracle, by Sarah Maxwell

The Monster in the Hollows, by Andrew Peterson

The First Fowler, by S.D. Smith

Monster of Farallon Islands, by Lane Walker

The River King, by Lane Walker

JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL

Blue, Barry & Pancakes: Escape from Balloonia, by Dan Abdo

Friends Do Not Eat Friends, by Jill Esbaum

Friends Forever, by Shannon Hale

Truly Tyler, by Terri Libenson

Clash, by Kayla Miller

The S.Q.U.I.D. Squad: Legend of Coral Caves, by Megan Miller

Minecraft, by Sfé R. Monster

Even Fairies Bake Mistakes, by Elizabeth Pagel-Hogan

Grumpy Unicorn Saves the World, by Joey Spiotto

All Ketchup, No Mustard!, by Jason Tharp

JUVENILE NON-FICTION

National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022

It’s a Numbers Game!: Baseball: The Math Behind the Perfect Pitch, The Game-Winning Grand Slam, and So Much More, by James Buckley Jr.

Gymnastics, by Sarah Wessner Flynn

FACTopia!: Follow the Trail of 400 Facts, by Kate Hale

Atlas of Record-Breaking Adventures: A Collection of the Biggest, Fastest, Longest, Hottest, Toughest, Tallest and Most Deadly Things from Around the World, by Emily Hawkins

September 11, by Libby Romero

The Atlas of Amazing Birds, by Matt Sewell

Cats and Kittens, by Sarah Snashall

Busy Spring: Nature Wakes Up, by Sean Taylor

PICTURE BOOK

Cranky Right Now, by Julie Berry

How to Spot a Best Friend, by Bea Birdsong

Pig the Monster, by Aaron Blabey

Dogs at Work: Good Dogs. Real Jobs., by Margaret Cardillo

The Very Quiet Cricket, by Eric Carle

The Cat Wants Cuddles, by P. Crumble

Blueberry Cake, by Sarah Dillard

Nook, by Sally Anne Garland

The Froggies Do Not Want To Sleep, by Adam Gustavson

The Good, The Bad, and the Spooky, by Jory John

Bloop, by Tara Lazar

The More the Merrier, by David Martin

I Had Ten Hats, by David McPhail

Dakota Crumb: Tiny Treasure Hunter, by Jamie Michalak

Dino-Gro, by Matthew Myers

The Singer and the Scientist, by Lisa Rose

Let’s Pop, Pop, Popcorn!, by Cynthia Schumerth

The Little Monkey Who Wouldn’t Sleep, by Mag Takac

How to Catch a Unicorn, by Adam Wallace

Elephants Do Not Belong in Trees (Or Do They?), by Russ Willms

The Night Baafore the First Day of School, by Dawn Young

