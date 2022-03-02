Local pet owners now have a new place to get their pet food from.
C&D Feed-N-Seed recently opened its doors in downtown Hoopeston.
Business owner Chad Thomas has plenty of experience with buying food for a variety of animals and often found himself having to travel to get the food he needed.
“We have a dog that I have to buy grain-free dog food for, I have a rabbit, I’ve got fish, we have cats,” he said. “And every time I ran out of food we’d have to run to Danville to get special foods. I just got tired of that.”
Thomas felt that offering special food brands locally could help out pet owners by offering them locally.
“I kind of thought maybe something like this could go over in Hoopeston,” he said. “Everyone who has came in is very happy it’s here and each person buys quite a bit.”
Thomas wants to provide a wide-variety of food options for a wide-variety of animals.
“Anything that walks, crawls, flies, swims or slithers,” he said. “We are just going to try and carry things like that and kind of specialize.”
Thomas said he wants to carry different brands of food and options for pet and livestock owners.
Asked to talk about the major brands and popular items featured in the shop, Thomas said they have the complete line of Diamond dog and cat food products.
He said Diamond is a popular brand and many pet owners in town use it.
Thomas said he will also be offering Evanger’s Pet Food products as well as a line of Wholesomes dog food products. He said they also offer Blue Ridge dog treats and he’s looking at getting a couple of other brands as well.
For bird seed, Thomas said he offers Garver Feeds since they custom blend their bird feeds. He said Garver’s bird seed blend offers a more nutritious blend of seed rather than the fillers that some other seed blends provide.
For livestock feeds, Thomas said he offers some Purina, Kent and Garver custom blends.
For smaller birds and animals, Thomas said he’s trying offer some Kaytee and Oxbow products. He also offers some Tetra fish foods, but he plans to offer more in the future.
Looking to the future, Thomas said he plans on getting in some Olds Garden Seed products including garden seeds and bulk seeds and package seeds as well.
Thomas said he also hopes to bring in a some lawn and garden supplies such as insect repellents for plants and other items for the garden.
When customers enter the store they will get the sense they’ve stepped back through time due to the rustic theme Thomas went for with the interior of the store.
Thomas said his parents, Sandy and Terry, have been helping out with setting the business up.
He said his dad has been helping him with building the shelvings paneling for the business since December.
Thomas said they didn’t really have a plan in mind when they started working on the shop.
“I just knew that I wanted to have kind of an older, rustic-type look,” he said.
Thomas said he wanted to avoid the modern of look many stores offer with metal shelving.
To achieve this, Thomas opted to use old barn lumber to create shelves and aged metal siding for paneling.
“Every bit of it is from recycled barn lumber,” he said.
One of the other elements present in the store that Thomas hopes to build upon in the future is the model railroad display that sits on a shelf in the shop.
Thomas is a model railroad enthusiast and put up the display a few years ago.
He hopes to have the model depict a time from the 1940’s to match up with the rest of the decor of the shop.
Thomas hopes to work the model from time-to-time to finish up the landscaping and have an operational little layout in the shop so that customers can enjoy watching it.
Thomas opened the store in late February without promoting it much.
He said it has been a bit of a slow start in terms of customers, but he didn’t expect it to immediately take off and he expects it will take time to develop a customer base.
“I was prepared for that,” he said. “I just know this is going to be something that is going to take a little time to get the word out and for people to stop in and see what all we do have.”
Thomas said his other business, C&D Outdoor Improvements, will continue to offer the same services, lawn mowing, snow removal and selling mulch and rocks, that it has in the past.
Thomas hopes to utilize the shop to help C&D Outdoor Improvements customers as well.
“People can come here for their lawn care,” he said. “There will be somebody here if they want to make a payment or they want to get mulch. There will physically be somebody here.”
Thomas said the current plan is to have the shop open six days a week, but that may change as time goes by.
“We may change that if we find out that one day we don’t really need to be open, it just kind of depends,” he said.
Their current hours are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Thomas said the hours may change as they see how things go.
Asked what inspired him to start the store, Thomas said he had worked at Bird’s General Store in Hoopeston after getting out of school and the store had animal feed and other items available.
“Actually the same brands that we have right now,” Thomas said, indicating some of the feed selections available in the store.
Thomas worked at the store for three years and enjoyed his time there.
“I just kind of liked doing it,” he said.
When Thomas went into business for himself with C&D Outdoor Improvements and had the building at 329 W. Main St. to work out of he had thought of putting in a small garden center about nine or 10 years ago.
While those plans never came to fruition, the idea remained in Thomas’s mind.
“I just kind of kept thinking about it,” he said. “It was in the back of my mind. This is what I wanted to try and do.”
Thomas finally decided to pull the trigger on the idea in December and went to work getting the shop set up.
C&D Feed-N-Seed is located at 329 W. Main St. in Hoopeston.