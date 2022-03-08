AUDIOBOOK

Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone, by Diana Gabaldon

Boy Underground, by Catherine Ryan Hyde

Beneath Devil’s Bridge, by Loreth Anne White

DVD

American Underdog

Eternals

The Hating Game

King Richard

FICTION

The Light of Luna Park, by Addison Armstrong

The Girl in the Mist, by Kristen Ashley

Someone Perfect, by Mary Balogh

Someone to Cherish, by Mary Balogh

Merfolk, by Jeremy Bates

My Darling Husband, by Kimberly Belle

The Selling Point, by Marci Bolden

Child of Light, by Terry Brooks

Texas Homecoming, by Carolyn Brown

The Lost Girls, by Jessica Chiarella

Foundation of Love, by Amy Clipson

Too Proud to Run, by Brett Cogburn

The Family Plot, by Megan Collins

Calder Grit, by Janet Dailey

The Magnolia Palace, by Fiona Davis

The Son of Mr. Suleman, by Eric Jerome Dickey

Upon a Midnight Snow, by Tari Faris

Risky Bargain, by Barbara Freethy

Bad Moon Rising, by John Galligan

The Stranger Behind You, by Carol Goodman

A Patchwork Past, by Leslie Gould

The Overnight Guest, by Heather Gudenkauf

What the Fireflies Knew, by Kai Harris

The Networking of Nativity, by Liz Isaacson

High Country Justice, by Nik James

The Winter Road, by Nik James

Nothing to Lose, by J.A. Jance (both regular and large print)

The Harmony of Love, by Kimberly Rae Jordan

City of the Dead, by Jonathan Kellerman

Gwendy’s Final Task, by Stephen King

The Party Crasher, by Sophie Kinsella

The Holiday Swap, by Maggie Knox

From the Dark We Rise, by Marion Kummerow

The Sweetheart Deal, by Miranda Liasson

Her Rebel Heart, by Sharlene MacLauren

The Bombay Prince, by Sujata Massey

Murder by Page One, by Olivia Matthews

Hell of a Book, by Jason Mott

Ice and Stone, by Marcia Muller

The Last Graduate, by Naomi Novik

Steal, by James Patterson

The Maid, by Nita Prose

Abandoned in Death, by J.D. Robb

Critical Error, by Lynn Shannon

One Night on the Island, by Josie Silver

Tough as Steele, by Susan Sleeman

A Million Things, by Emily Spurr

Sleeping Bear, by Conner Sullivan

Until Leaves Fall in Paris, by Sarah Sundin

To Disguise the Truth, by Jen Turano

To Treasure an Heiress, by Roseanna M. White

Black Cake, by Charmaine Wilkerson

The Perfect Ruin, by Shanora Williams

Criminal Mischief, by Stuart Woods

NON-FICTION

The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story

On Animals, by Susan Orlean

YOUNG ADULT FICTION

With the Fire on High, by Elizabeth Acevedo

It’s Trevor Noah: Born a Crime, by Trever Noah

Stamped, by Jason Reynolds

Paradise on Fire, by Jewell Parker Rhodes

YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL

Passport, by Sophia Glock

