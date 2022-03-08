AUDIOBOOK
Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone, by Diana Gabaldon
Boy Underground, by Catherine Ryan Hyde
Beneath Devil’s Bridge, by Loreth Anne White
DVD
American Underdog
Eternals
The Hating Game
King Richard
FICTION
The Light of Luna Park, by Addison Armstrong
The Girl in the Mist, by Kristen Ashley
Someone Perfect, by Mary Balogh
Someone to Cherish, by Mary Balogh
Merfolk, by Jeremy Bates
My Darling Husband, by Kimberly Belle
The Selling Point, by Marci Bolden
Child of Light, by Terry Brooks
Texas Homecoming, by Carolyn Brown
The Lost Girls, by Jessica Chiarella
Foundation of Love, by Amy Clipson
Too Proud to Run, by Brett Cogburn
The Family Plot, by Megan Collins
Calder Grit, by Janet Dailey
The Magnolia Palace, by Fiona Davis
The Son of Mr. Suleman, by Eric Jerome Dickey
Upon a Midnight Snow, by Tari Faris
Risky Bargain, by Barbara Freethy
Bad Moon Rising, by John Galligan
The Stranger Behind You, by Carol Goodman
A Patchwork Past, by Leslie Gould
The Overnight Guest, by Heather Gudenkauf
What the Fireflies Knew, by Kai Harris
The Networking of Nativity, by Liz Isaacson
High Country Justice, by Nik James
The Winter Road, by Nik James
Nothing to Lose, by J.A. Jance (both regular and large print)
The Harmony of Love, by Kimberly Rae Jordan
City of the Dead, by Jonathan Kellerman
Gwendy’s Final Task, by Stephen King
The Party Crasher, by Sophie Kinsella
The Holiday Swap, by Maggie Knox
From the Dark We Rise, by Marion Kummerow
The Sweetheart Deal, by Miranda Liasson
Her Rebel Heart, by Sharlene MacLauren
The Bombay Prince, by Sujata Massey
Murder by Page One, by Olivia Matthews
Hell of a Book, by Jason Mott
Ice and Stone, by Marcia Muller
The Last Graduate, by Naomi Novik
Steal, by James Patterson
The Maid, by Nita Prose
Abandoned in Death, by J.D. Robb
Critical Error, by Lynn Shannon
One Night on the Island, by Josie Silver
Tough as Steele, by Susan Sleeman
A Million Things, by Emily Spurr
Sleeping Bear, by Conner Sullivan
Until Leaves Fall in Paris, by Sarah Sundin
To Disguise the Truth, by Jen Turano
To Treasure an Heiress, by Roseanna M. White
Black Cake, by Charmaine Wilkerson
The Perfect Ruin, by Shanora Williams
Criminal Mischief, by Stuart Woods
NON-FICTION
The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story
On Animals, by Susan Orlean
YOUNG ADULT FICTION
With the Fire on High, by Elizabeth Acevedo
It’s Trevor Noah: Born a Crime, by Trever Noah
Stamped, by Jason Reynolds
Paradise on Fire, by Jewell Parker Rhodes
YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL
Passport, by Sophia Glock