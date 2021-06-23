AUDIOBOOK

Sooley, by John Grisham

The Russian Cage, by Charlaine Harris

The Last Straw, by Sharon Sala

DVD

American Skin

Angel Has Fallen

Blue Bloods, The First Season

Blue Bloods, The Second Season

Criminal Minds, The Third Season

Criminal Minds, The Eighth Season

The Father

Hero Dog

Judas and the Black Messiah

Land

The Little Things

London Has Fallen

The Marksman

The Mauritanian

Minari

Outlander, Season One, Volume Two

Son of the South

FICTION

In League with Sherlock Holmes, by Laurie R. King

Murder in the Cookbook Nook, by Ellery Adams

The Newcomer, by Mary Kay Andrews

Turn a Blind Eye, by Jeffrey Archer

The Garden of Forgotten Wishes, by Trisha Ashley

Rule of Wolves, by Leigh Bardugo

Aftermath, by Terri Blackstock

A Life Without Regrets, by Marci Bolden

The Paris Apartment, by Kelly Bowen

The Third to Die, by Allison Brennan

The Pistoleros, by Bill Brooks

Hummingbird Lane, by Carolyn Brown

The Blended Quilt, by Wanda W. Brunstetter

All Consuming, by Jaci Burton

Bone Rattle, by Marc Cameron

The Devil’s Hand, by Jack Carr

The Jam and Jelly Nook, by Amy Clipston

Three Missing Days, by Colleen Coble

Call Me Elizabeth Lark, by Melissa Colasanti

Real, Not Perfect, by Stephanie Coleman

Finlay Donovan is Killing It, by Elle Cosimano

This Close to Okay, by Leesa

The Saboteurs, by Clive Cussler

Searching for Normal, by C.J. Darlington

The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave

The Final Twist, by Jeffery Deaver

The Incredible Winston Browne, by Sean Dietrich

The Curator’s Daughter, by Melanie Dobson

Wrong Alibi, by Christina Dodd

State of Affairs, by Marie Force

Hooked on You, by Kathleen Fuller

The Echo Wife, by Sarah Gailey

The Unforgiven, by Heather Graham

An Amish Surprise, by Shelley Shepard Gray

Things We Didn’t Say, by Amy Lynn Green

Sooley, by John Grisham

The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah

Magic Hour, by Kristin Hannah

Cherished, by Helen Hardt

The Funny Thing About Norman Foreman, by Julietta Henderson

Near the Bone, by Christina Henry

People We Meet on Vacation, by Emily Henry

The Good Sister, by Sally Hepworth

The Girls of Victory Street, by Pam Howes

Smoke, by Joe Ide

The Delivery of Décor, by Liz Isaacson

Follow Your Heart, by Brenda Jackson

The Kindest Lie, by Nancy Johnson

Miss Benson’s Beetle, by Rachel Joyce

Later, by Stephen King

Local Woman Missing, by Mary Kubica

How Lucky, by Will Leitch

The Stone Wall, by Beverly Lewis

When the Stars Go Dark, by Paula McLain

The Summer of Lost and Found, by Mary Alice Monroe

21st Birthday, by James Patterson

Just One Night, by Carly Phillips

The Lake, by Natasha Preston

Forever in Cape May, by Jennifer Probst

In an Instant, by Suzanne Redfearn

Legacy, by Nora Roberts

The Berlin Girl, by Mandy Robotham

The First to Lie, by Hank Phillippi Ryan

The Clover Girls, by Viola Shipman

Meet Me in Another Life, by Catriona Silvey

Finding Elodie, by Susan Stoker

Every Vow You Break, by Peter Swanson

Second First Impressions, by Sally Thorne

Let It Be Me, by Becky Wade

Is It Any Wonder, by Courtney Walsh

Not Pretending Anymore, by Penelope Ward

That Summer, by Jennifer Weiner

Project Hail Mary, by Andy Weir

The Last Night in London, by Karen White

The Nature of a Lady, by Roseanna M. White

The Dictionary of Lost Words, by Pip Williams

Jackpot, by Stuart Woods

NON-FICTION

Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-first Century, by Jessica Bruder

Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us, by Michaeleen

Doucleff

Girl Decoded: A Scientist’s Quest to Reclaim our Humanity, by Rana El Kaliouby

Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America, by Bill O’Reilly

Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World, by Andrea Pitzer

Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times, by David S. Reynolds

Grace & Steel: Dorothy, Barbara, Laura and the Women of the Bush Dynasty, by J.

Randy Taraborrelli

YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL

Injustice: Gods Among Us, Year One, by Tom Taylor

Injustice: Gods Among Us, Year Two, by Tom Taylor

Injustice: Gods Among Us, Year Three, by Tom Taylor

